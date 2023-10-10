Sony's smaller PS5 with a detachable disc drive lands in November

Sony announced new PlayStation 5 models that will likely be unofficially called the “PS5 Slim.” The new model has the same horsepower on the inside, but it has a smaller form factor with an attachable disc drive and a 1TB SSD. The new model’s detachable drive means you can buy the Digital Edition and change your mind later, essentially adding the drive as an $80 modular accessory.

“To address the evolving needs of players, our engineering and design teams collaborated on a new form factor that provides greater choice and flexibility,” Sony wrote in its announcement blog post. “The same technology features that make PS5 the best to play are packed into a smaller form factor, along with an attachable Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc Drive and a 1TB SSD for more internal storage.”

Sony says the new PS5 has 30 percent lower volume, and its weight is 18 percent and 24 percent lighter than the original. The new design uses four cover panels (the top is glossy while the sides are matte). Both models include a horizontal stand, while a vertical stand “compatible with all PS5 models” will be sold separately for $30.

In exchange for the flexibility of “buy now, add a drive later,” the new PS5 model has a higher entry point with the Digital Edition costing $450. Meanwhile, you’ll pay $500 for the model with the Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc drive. The new PS5s start shipping in November in the US at select retailers, and Sony says it will roll out globally in the following months. The company also mentions that once the current PS5 model has sold out, it will be discontinued.