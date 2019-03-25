Sony’s mind-blowing $350 noise cancelling headphones are down to $285 if you hurry

The incredible Sony WH1000XM2 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones everyone loves so much are available at a discount pretty regularly these days if you’re willing to buy them refurbished. Considering how great they are and how expensive they are at $350 though, refurbs are well worth it. Today, however, our readers have a rare opportunity to save big on brand new WH1000XM2 headphones. The international version is in stock right now on Amazon in two different colors, and you can snag a pair for as little as $285. That’s a discount of more than $60! There were only 18 left in stock at that price at the time of this writing though, so they’re almost certainly going to sell out.

Here’s the key info from the product page:

Related stories

Ultra-thin iPhone cases made of real body armor are back in stock on Amazon

Logitech's $120 Harmony 665 universal remote is just $35 if you get a refurb on Amazon

Yi's newest wireless home camera with face recognition is down to $45 today

● TYPE: Sealed dynamic / ● Driver unit: 40 mm dome type (CCAW voice coil adopted)

● Sensitivity: 103 dB / mW (wired connection / at 1 kHz when POWER ON) / 98 dB / mW (wired connection / at 1 kHz when POWER OFF) / ● Reproduction frequency band: 4 Hz – 40000 Hz

● Cable length: about 1.5 m / OFC wire / gold plated stereo mini plug (headphone cable) / ● Cable type: single-piece (removable) / ● Input plug: Gold plated L type stereo mini plug / ● Input terminal: Micro USB / stereo mini jack

● Weight: about 275 g (cable not included)

◆ accessories: ● carrying case/ ● Aircraft plug adapter / ● Connection cable / ● USB cable / ● Instruction Manual

Sign up for BGR's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Trending Right Now:

See the original version of this article on BGR.com