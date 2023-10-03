Sony Now Giving Away Free Games To Sell PS5s [Update: Only To Some Players]

Almost three years into their life, the “next-gen” gaming consoles haven’t received any price drops, but that doesn’t mean Sony isn’t doing some great deals to try and get PlayStation 5s out the door in 2023. The latest discount is a free game for anyone who buys a new PS5.

Update 10/3/2023 3:38 p.m. ET: The promotion in question appears to be limited to pre-selected PSN accounts, presumably those who already have a PS4 and haven’t yet upgraded to a PS5. Since this article first went live, Sony has no added the disclaimer “Invitation Only” to the top of the support page about redeeming free games.

Buy a Playstation 5 now: Amazon | GameStop

Sci-fi shooter roguelike Returnal and the action-RPG Demon’s Souls remake are both currently full price at $70. The Spider-Man games, including Spider-Man: Remastered and Spider-Man: Miles Morales, are both heavily discounted right now, and in fact you can get both for just $40 by way of the Ultimate Edition of the latter which comes bundled with the former (that promotion ends September 28).

The latest PS5 deal comes as Sony is trying to hit a record-breaking 25 million consoles shipped for 2023. It comes after after the release of a discounted God of War Ragnarök bundle that included the console and game for $510 total. That deal is still going on, in fact, so if you have the money and are looking to upgrade, you can basically get two free games with the purchase of a new PS5 at the moment.

This latest sales push also comes right before the release of Spider-Man 2 on October 20. It’ll be one of the first big Sony first-party blockbusters to be a “next-gen” PS5 exclusive. Sony clearly wants to sweeten the deal a bit to get more players to finally take the plunge.

