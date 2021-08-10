Sony Now Owns Anime Site Crunchyroll

Luke Plunkett
·2 min read
Crunchyroll logo
Crunchyroll logo

Having first been reported in October 2020, then begun in December 2020, Sony’s billion-dollar purchase of anime streaming site Crunchyroll has now been completed.

Sony’s Funimation announced the finalisation of the deal earlier today in a press release, with the final purchase price being a whopping $1.175 billion. It’s claimed Crunchyroll has “120 million registered users across more than 200 countries), and the deal means Sony now owns all of Crunchyroll’s offerings and services, from its anime streaming service to events merch to video games.

Read more

So what does this mean to users, rather than just shareholders? Plans for what Sony actually wants to do with all that anime are still pretty vague, and information like pricing changes or licensing agreements are likely a long way off.

One thing Sony did say, though, was that it plans to “create a unified anime subscription experience as soon as possible”

From the press release:

“We are very excited to welcome Crunchyroll to the Sony Group,” said Kenichiro Yoshida, Chairman, President and CEO, Sony Group Corporation. “Anime is a rapidly growing medium that enthralls and inspires emotion among audiences around the globe. The alignment of Crunchyroll and Funimation will enable us to get even closer to the creators and fans who are the heart of the anime community. We look forward to delivering even more outstanding entertainment that fills the world with emotion through anime.”

“Crunchyroll adds tremendous value to Sony’s existing anime businesses, including Funimation and our terrific partners at Aniplex and Sony Music Entertainment Japan,” said Tony Vinciquerra, Chairman and CEO of Sony Pictures Entertainment Inc. “With Crunchyroll and Funimation, we are committed to creating the ultimate anime experience for fans and presenting a unique opportunity for our key partners, publishers, and the immensely talented creators to continue to deliver their masterful content to audiences around the world. With the addition of Crunchyroll, we have an unprecedented opportunity to serve anime fans like never before and deliver the anime experience across any platform they choose, from theatrical, events, home entertainment, games, streaming, linear TV — everywhere and every way fans want to experience their anime. Our goal is to create a unified anime subscription experience as soon as possible.”

Funimation itself was only bought by Sony back in 2017 for $149 million. Now that Sony owns both it and Crunchyroll, it’ll be interesting to see just how much of a “unified anime subscription service” they can offer, considering the presence and popularity of series on services like Netflix and HBO Max.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Mexican drug cartel threatens to kill TV reporter

    Men claiming to represent Mexico's most powerful drug cartel accused the anchor of unfair coverage.

  • Marvel Legends Debuts ’90s Retro FANTASTIC FOUR Figures

    Hasbro celebrates the 60th anniversary of Marvel's First Family with a '90s throwback Fantastic Four wave of action figures. The post Marvel Legends Debuts ’90s Retro FANTASTIC FOUR Figures appeared first on Nerdist.

  • How TITANS Season 3 Can Live up to Its Name

    Titans is about to get a new lease on life on HBO Max. But can it course correct and become truly worthy of the iconic DC Comics franchise? The post How TITANS Season 3 Can Live up to Its Name appeared first on Nerdist.

  • WANDAVISION Concept Art Shows a Sleeker Agatha Harkness

    Agatha Harkness almost had a different (yet still very glam) look when she finally went full witch mode on WandaVision. The post WANDAVISION Concept Art Shows a Sleeker Agatha Harkness appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Marvel and DC allegedly continuing industry tradition of not paying creators

    From Al Jaffe to Jerry Siegel and Joel Schuster, there’s no shortage of comics artists, creators, and writers getting screwed by publishers. Pretty much as soon as the likes of Marvel and D.C. realized that they could cheat creators out of money, they began doing so. And according to a new report by The Guardian, the big two are still playing the hits, preventing creators like Ed Brubaker and Jim Starlin from reaping the benefits of introducing the world to the likes of The Winter Soldier and Th

  • 'The roadmap is firmly in place at this point': 'The Walking Dead' showrunner knows how the show will end

    "TWD" showrunner Angela Kang confirms to Insider she knows how AMC's long-running zombie drama will come to an end and hopes they stick the landing.

  • Sunday Comics: Déjà Vu

    Hello! It’s time for Kotaku’s Sunday Comics, your weekly roundup of the best webcomics. The images enlarge if you click on the magnifying glass icon.