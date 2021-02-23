Sony will offer 'Ratchet and Clank' PS4 for free, no PS Plus required

Sony offered free games and other entertainment last spring to help PlayStation gamers get through the early COVID-19 pandemic, and it's bringing that campaign back for what could be the last several months of lockdowns (Hopefully? Please?). The revived Play At Home effort will offer freebies between March and June to encourage social distancing as the weather warms up, and the first giveaway is a big one. You'll get a free copy of Ratchet and Clank for PS4 between March 1st at 11PM ET and March 31st at 11PM ET, no PlayStation Plus subscription required — the generally well-received action adventure yours to keep for posterity.

The company hasn't provided full details of what's to come, but Funimation (plus its European counterpart Wakanim) will offer "extended access" to its anime service for new subscribers starting on March 25th. More free games and entertainment deals are in the pipeline.

This isn't just an altruistic gesture. A free copy of Ratchet and Clank effectively serves as a promo for Rift Apart's PS5 debut in June, for instance. We also wouldn't expect too many recent games or long-lasting media deals. Still, this might help you feel better if you're stuck inside on a beautiful day.

Recommended Stories

  • Sony is working on a new PlayStation VR headset for PS5

    Sony has offered its first details of PlayStation VR for PS5, and it promises to be more powerful and simpler with a new controller.

  • Rode's Wireless GO II kit comes with two mics and onboard storage

    Rode's innovative wireless mic kit is back with some heavyweight improvements.

  • What you need to know about Disney+ Star

    Today, in several countries outside the US, Disney+ is debuting a new "channel" dubbed Star. It's the new bucket into which the media giant will put all of its titles not suitable for young eyes.

  • Hyundai's striking Ioniq 5 EV offers long range and brisk performance

    Hyundai has unveiled the striking Ioniq 5 production EV crossover that's closely based on the 45, right down to the diagonal crease across the doors.

  • President Obama and Bruce Springsteen debut podcast on Spotify

    President Obama and Bruce Springsteen launch a podcast exclusive on Spotify.

  • Lucid Motors is going public before it starts selling EVs

    Lucid Motors will go public via a merger before it sells its first electric car, setting the company's value at more than $11 billion.

  • Rapper Bobby Shmurda Released From Prison After Six Years

    Brooklyn rapper Bobby Shmurda (real name: Ackquille Jean Pollard) has been released from prison, according to a statement from the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision. “At approximately 8:30 this morning, Ackquille Pollard was conditionally released from Clinton Correctional Facility. Mr. Pollard will be under community supervision in Kings County until he […]

  • Interior nominee Haaland vows 'balance' on energy, climate

    Oil and natural gas will continue to play a major role in America for years to come, even as the Biden administration seeks to conserve public lands and address climate change, President Joe Biden’s nominee to head the Interior Department pledged Tuesday. Deb Haaland, a New Mexico congresswoman named to lead the Interior Department, said she is committed to “strike the right balance” as the agency manages energy development and seeks to restore and protect the nation's sprawling federal lands.

  • Drug execs face Capitol Hill questions on vaccine supply

    The Energy and Commerce Committee panel began hearing testimony from the five companies with contracts to supply COVID-19 shots to the U.S.: Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca and Novavax. “The most pressing challenge now is the lack of supply of vaccine doses,” Rep. Diana DeGette said as she opened the hearing. DeGette, a Colorado Democrat, chairs the investigative subcommittee that convened Tuesday's hearing.

  • In Israel, mayo provides miracle for endangered turtles

    When it comes to saving sea turtles, Israeli rescuers have discovered that mayonnaise is a miracle. Employees at Israel's National Sea Turtle Rescue Center are treating endangered green sea turtles affected by a devastating oil spill that has coated Israel's coast with thick black tar. The spill, which Israel's Nature and Parks Authority has called one of the country's worst ecological disasters on record, has coated most of Israel's 120 miles (195 kilometers) of Mediterranean coastline with sticky tar.

  • Qualcomm is working to bring advanced haptics to Android

    Qualcomm is partnering with Lofelt to develop advanced haptics tools for Android.

  • Samsung's new phone sensor promises faster and more accurate autofocus

    Samsung has unveiled its latest smartphone camera sensor with a new feature called Dual Pixel Pro that promises faster and more accurate autofocus.

  • The PlayStation 5 is getting a new PlayStation VR headset

    The PlayStation 5 is getting its own virtual reality headset from Sony - a followup to the popular PlayStation VR headset for the PlayStation 4.

  • NASA reveals video of Perseverance's landing on Mars

    Officials also revealed more images that the rover has captured on the planet's surface.

  • The Ready! Model 100 is a Raspberry Pi enclosure for cyberpunk enthusiasts

    The company’s Ready! Model 100 is essentially a case for your single-board computer that includes a mechanical keyboard, stereo speakers, a touchscreen display and enough I/O ports to connect almost anything you need.

  • 'They wanted to jail a banker - I was that banker'

    Tom Hayes, jailed for rigging interest rates, tells the BBC fresh evidence will show his conviction was unsafe.

  • Ambani’s $3.4 Billion Retail Deal Stalled by Indian Court

    (Bloomberg) -- India’s Supreme Court stopped regulatory approval for the Future Group’s $3.4 billion asset sale to Reliance Industries Ltd., delaying the deal in a boost for Amazon.com Inc., which wants to scuttle the transaction in its bid to dominate the country’s retail sector.Agreeing with the American e-commerce giant’s petition, the top court on Monday overturned a lower court’s ruling and said the National Company Law Tribunal can continue hearing the case but must not give a final nod till further orders. The court also sought written statements from Future Retail Ltd. and said it will hear the case after three weeks. Future’s stocks and bonds fell.”In the meantime, the NCLT proceedings will be allowed to go on but will not culminate in any final order of sanction of scheme,” according to the order posted on the court’s website.The latest verdict restores the legal advantage for Jeff Bezos-founded Amazon that secured an interim stay on the deal from a Singapore arbitration tribunal in October. It accused the Future Group of violating a partnership contract when it agreed to sell assets to billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s conglomerate last year. The Monday order, however, endangers Future Retail, which is struggling to pay debt and has warned of insolvency.​​Future Retail’s stock fell as much as 10% and its dollar bond maturing in 2025 dropped 3.8 cents on the dollar after the court order Monday, Bloomberg-compiled prices show. Reliance Industries also slipped as much as 2.8%.Representatives for Amazon India, Future and Reliance Industries didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.Future Retail can move the Singapore arbitration tribunal to lift the interim stay the emergency arbitrator had imposed, that has formed the basis of Indian Supreme Court’s order.The cash strapped Indian retailer, which says it would collapse should the deal with Reliance fail, is caught between two of the world’s richest men as they compete for dominance in India’s estimated $1 trillion consumer retail market. The legal dispute over Future has turned into a fierce legal wrangle across courtrooms in two countries. Amazon is unwilling to cede any competitive advantage to Reliance in the only billion-people-plus market left in the world after the American firm lost out to local rivals in China.The case is also keenly watched by investors as it sets a precedent on the validity of emergency decisions by foreign arbitrators in India. The verdict comes at a time when Amazon is increasing its footprint in the country. The U.S. firm announced this month that it was setting up manufacturing operations in the South Asian country.(Updates with the order in the third paragraph. An earlier version of the story corrected the date of next hearing.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Iran’s Compromise With Nuclear Monitors Limits Escalation

    (Bloomberg) -- Iran offered a last-minute compromise to United Nations’ atomic inspectors that stops short of completely curtailing their intrusive monitoring powers, tapping the brakes on a standoff that is escalating to become the Biden administration’s first major foreign policy challenge.The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency ended talks on Sunday in Tehran without convincing Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif to roll back a law that will suspend comprehensive snap inspections and other monitoring measures from Tuesday.IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi still described the result as “good” and said he won inspectors a three-month partial reprieve which gives the diplomats space to potentially resolve the dispute. “The Additional Protocol is going to be suspended ,” Grossi told a press conference in Vienna. “There is less access,” he said, adding it was important inspectors would still get information.Ending all IAEA access under the so-called Additional Protocol could push the standoff closer to a military tipping point by raising suspicions over Iran’s nuclear work. Tehran has recently been raising uranium-enrichment levels, installing advanced new equipment and embarking on new fuel-making ventures -- all dual-use activities that have utility for generating nuclear power or crafting a bomb. Iran says its atomic work is for peaceful purposes only.The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran said in a statement Iran will “record and withhold information” regarding certain activities and monitoring equipment for three months.“During this period, the IAEA will have no access to this information...If sanctions are lifted completely within three months, Iran will hand over the information to IAEA, otherwise, the information will be deleted once and for all.”The compromise follows U.S. and European pleas for Iran to continue adhering to the Additional Protocol to give diplomacy a chance. The Biden administration has said it’s willing to meet with Iran to discuss a “diplomatic way forward” in efforts to return to the nuclear deal, a first step toward easing tensions. Iran says it will meet with the U.S. if sanctions are removed first.“It’s useful to bridge this gap that we have now,” Grossi said. “But for a sustainable situation we will need a political negotiations and that is not up to me.”Iran’s willingness to allow unprecedented international monitoring was widely seen by western powers as the most important part of the atomic deal agreed in 2015. Even though Tehran broke enrichment and research covenants in response to Donald Trump’s rejection of the accord and imposition of sweeping economic sanctions, it continued to allow broad IAEA safeguards.Inspectors routinely call snap inspections, monitor uranium mines and visit centrifuge workshops. Special online monitoring tools installed at Iranian enrichment facilities collect and store reams of verification data.While international monitors will remain in Iran to account for its declared nuclear stockpile, Grossi’s failure to extend provisions of the Additional Protocol end the ability for his inspectors to exercise the most rigorous monitoring mechanism ever negotiated.Earlier on Sunday, Zarif repeated Iran won’t discuss the beleaguered accord with the Biden administration until Washington officially rejoins as a participant and lifts Trump-era sanctions on Iran’s economy.Any negotiations with the U.S. would have to address the need for a guarantee that Washington won’t quit the deal again, Zarif said.U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said in an interview with CBS News on Sunday, “it is Iran that is isolated diplomatically now, not the United States, and the ball is in their court.”(Adds Iran atomic agency statement paragraphs 5-6)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bill Gates On Investing In Bitcoin: 'If You Have Less Money Than Elon, You Should Probably Watch Out'

    Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MSFT) co-founder Bill Gates is not bullish on Bitcoin (BTC) and is cautioning others to reconsider such investments — unless they have more money than Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk. What Happened: Gates told Bloomberg on Monday that he isn’t worried about Musk’s Bitcoin randomly going up or down. “Elon has tons of money and he is very sophisticated,” the tech entrepreneur said, adding that he is more concerned about people getting into such manias who don’t have as much money to spare. “If you have less money than Elon, you should probably watch out,” Gates told Bloomberg. See also: How To Buy Microsoft Stock The philanthropist explained that he is not keen on Bitcoin, primarily because of the amount of electricity it consumes and the promotion of irreversible anonymous transactions. and that he is more enthusiastic about digital currencies. “Digital money is a good thing,” Gates said, claiming the difference lies in terms of being regulatory-compliant and still giving the convenience and low-cost associated with cryptocurrency transactions. Why It Matters: Gates told CNBC last week that he was “neutral” on Bitcoin and acknowledged the cryptocurrency’s role in bringing down transaction costs. Gates also showered praises on Musk in a New York Times podcast, dubbing the entrepreneur's work with Tesla "one of the greatest contributions to climate change anyone’s ever made." Musk has been increasingly tweeting about cryptocurrencies this year, in particular, the joke cryptocurrency Dogecoin (DOGE). The Tesla CEO’s tweets often move markets and several people, including those in the cryptocurrency community, have expressed concern over such statements from the world’s second-richest person. The electric vehicle maker also announced a $1.5 billion investment in Bitcoin this month, but Musk said the move wasn’t "directly reflective of my opinion.” Price Action: Bitcoin traded 14.3% lower at $47.906.71 at press time on Tuesday. Tesla shares are down 3.8% in the pre-market session at $687. Read Next: Elon Musk Lost B In A Single Day And The Cause Could Be One Of His Own Tweets Photo courtesy of World Economic Forum via Wikimedia See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaWhy BinanceCoin, PancakeSwap Cryptos Are Skyrocketing TodayEthereum, Other Altcoins Outperform Bitcoin, As Apex Crypto Finds Footing Above ,000© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • 2 Reasons Pfizer's COVID Vaccine Prospects Just Got Even Better

    It's the exact opposite of Murphy's law (the name is "Murphy" spelled backward). Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) seems to be experiencing the effects of Yhprum's law with the COVID-19 vaccine it developed and marketed with BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX). Pfizer and BioNTech have delivered nothing but good news for their COVID-19 vaccine Comirnaty (BNT162b2) so far.