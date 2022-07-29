Sony posts 9.6% rise in Q1 profit

Sony Group Corp's new line of headphones and monitors targeting the growing PC market for video games, the Inzone line, is displayed during its unveiling in Tokyo
·1 min read

TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan's Sony Group Corp on Friday posted a 9.6% rise in first-quarter operating profit, beating analyst estimates.

Profit was 307 billion yen ($2.31 billion) in the three months to the end of June, compared with an estimated average profit of 289 billion yen from seven analysts surveyed by Refinitiv.

Sony revised down its full-year operating profit forecast by 4% to 1.11 trillion yen. It booked a record 1.2 trillion yen profit last year bolstered by demand for its movies and TV shows.

The conglomerate said in May it aimed to sell 18 million of its hit PlayStation 5 consoles this fiscal year as supply chain snarls ease and it ramps up production. Sony sold 11.5 million units in the year ended March.

Upcoming titles from Sony's gaming unit, which completed its acquisition of "Halo" creator Bungie this month to bolster in-house development capability, include "God of War Ragnarok" due for release in November.

($1 = 132.9000 yen)

(Reporting by Sam Nussey; Additional reporting by Nivedita Balue; Editing by Stephen Coates and Edmund Klamann)

Recommended Stories

  • Panasonic's Q1 profit hit by China lockdowns, rising material costs

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan's Panasonic Holdings Corp, which supplies batteries to Tesla, posted a 39% drop in first-quarter earnings on Thursday as China's COVID-19 lockdowns and rising material costs disrupted production and squeezed profitability. At the same time, rising material costs caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine have eroded profits. The Japanese conglomerate, however, stuck with its full-year operating profit forecast of 360 billion yen ($2.66 billion) for the year to March 31 as it bets that it can boost earnings by increasing prices on some products and cutting costs.

  • Yen shoots for best month in years as shorts scarper

    The Japanese yen headed toward its best month in almost three years on Friday as growth worries have driven U.S. yields sharply lower and squeezed speculators out of crowded short yen positions. Waves of buying lifted the yen about 1% in the Asia session, extending Thursday's gains. The yen often tracks moves in Treasury yields, particularly the 10-year yield.

  • Toyota supplier Denso's Q1 profit tumbles 41%, misses view

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan's Denso Corp, a major supplier to Toyota Motor Corp, lowered its operating profit forecast for the current business year by 14%, expecting automakers to undershoot production plans. Denso initially estimated automakers' production would be 5% lower than they had planned, but their output fell 22% short of planning in the April-June quarter due to a pandemic lockdown in Shanghai. Denso has now adjusted its estimate of vehicle production to a 10% shortfall for each of quarter from the second quarter onward, senior executive officer Yasushi Matsui said.

  • FOREX-Dollar tumbles vs yen, tracks Treasury yields, as U.S. growth contracts in 2nd quarter

    * Dollar on pace for largest daily fall vs yen since March 2020 * U.S. GDP contracts by 0.9% in Q2 * Fed funds futures pull back rate hike expectations (Recasts, adds new analyst comments, updates prices) By Karen Brettell and Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, July 28 (Reuters) - The dollar dropped to a six-week low against the yen on Thursday, tracking the decline in Treasury yields, after data showed the U.S. economy contracted again in the second quarter, fueling speculation that the Federal Reserve will not raise rates as aggressively as previously expected. The greenback was on track for its largest daily percentage fall against the yen since March 2020. In the U.S. Treasury market, two-year yields, which reflect interest rate expectations, fell to a three-week low.

  • Rising Rates Have Hit REITs Hard This Year. It Can Pay to Be Selective.

    While REITs have fallen as the Federal Reserve quickly raises interest rates, some sectors like hotels and self-storage have greater ability to withstand the headwinds. And despite the declines, dividends have held up.

  • Why the Retreat in Commodities Prices May Last a While Longer

    Commodities are set to post a second straight monthly loss following six consecutive months of gains, thanks to inflation hitting demand.

  • Here’s How Badly Central Banks Failed to Spot Inflation Shock

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooUS Economy Shrinks for a Second Quarter, Fueling Recession FearsBiden, Xi Plan In-Person Meet as Taiwan Tensions IntensifyThe Strong Dollar Is Wreaking Havoc Globally — And It’s Just Getting StartedBiden Considers New Pause on Paying Back Student Loans, $10,000 ReliefGlobal central banks ma

  • Phone Shipments Plunge to Pandemic Lows as Demand Ebbs

    (Bloomberg) -- Global smartphone shipments fell to their lowest quarterly number in two years after consumer confidence was sapped by inflation and recession fears.Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooUS Economy Shrinks for a Second Quarter, Fueling Recession FearsBiden, Xi Plan In-Person Meet as Taiwan Tensions IntensifyThe Strong Dollar Is Wreaking Havoc Globally — And It’s Just Getting StartedBiden Considers New Pause on Paying Back

  • The World Food Shortage Is Getting Worse. These Companies Have Solutions.

    A food prices soar, companies like Deere, CNH, Corteva, and ICL could make food production more efficient. Their stocks could climb, too.

  • The Fed vowed to crush inflation with higher rates. Then the stock market rallied. Here’s why. (It’s not good news.)

    Slaying the inflation dragon isn't done with baby steps. Expect much higher interest rates as a headwind for equities.

  • 2 Stock-Split Stocks That Are Historically Cheap and Begging to Be Bought

    Stock-split euphoria has taken hold of Wall Street, with a select few stock-split stocks standing out as incredible bargains.

  • J.P. Morgan Thinks These 2 Tech Stocks Could More Than Double From Here

    Warnings of a recession have been prevalent for a while now, and while J.P. Morgan’s global markets strategist Marko Kolanovic thinks one could well be on the way, he believes the market is already reflecting that possibility. “While recession odds are increasing,” Kolanovic said, “a mild recession appears already priced in based on the YTD underperformance of Cyclical vs. Defensive equity sectors, the depth of negative earnings revisions that already matches past recession moves, and the shift

  • Time to Bottom Fish? 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    After 2022’s calamitous first half, despite the recent choppiness, July is shaping up to be the best month of the year so far. In fact, according to Lori Calvasina, Head of U.S. Equity Strategy at investment firm RBC, there’s a real possibility it’s generally up from here, or at least, the bottom could be very near. “If the US economy is headed for the economic scenario that’s currently embedded in consensus forecasts, or a relatively short and shallow recession that begins in 2H22 and wraps up

  • Who owns the most shares of Apple? Here's a look at the company's biggest shareholders.

    As of February 2021, Apple's biggest shareholder was the Vanguard Group, which owned more than 1.3 billion shares of the company's 16 billion.

  • Jeep Pulls Out of China Over Government Meddling in Business

    (Bloomberg) -- Stellantis NV shuttered its only Jeep factory in China because local politicians are increasingly meddling in the world’s biggest car market, Chief Executive Officer Carlos Tavares said Thursday.Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooUS Economy Shrinks for a Second Quarter, Fueling Recession FearsBiden, Xi Plan In-Person Meet as Taiwan Tensions IntensifyThe Strong Dollar Is Wreaking Havoc Globally — And It’s Just Getting S

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 7% (And Paying Cash Monthly)

    The stock market is down so far this year; despite a rally since mid-June, the S&P is still down 15% year-to-date and the NASDAQ is down 23%. Share price drops like these get investors thinking about portfolio defense, and that naturally brings them around to dividend stocks. Companies can pay out dividends annually, quarterly, or monthly. Quarterly payments are the most common, but for truly defensive investors, monthly payments offer some advantages. Chief among those is the rapid and regular

  • Which Intel CEO is to blame for the current woes? Or is it actually AMD’s CEO?

    The real problem with Intel's data-center business might not be the travails of ex-CEO Brian Krzanich, or the inability of CEO Pat Gelsinger to get Intel back on track quickly; it may be the success of AMD.

  • The Strong Dollar Is Wreaking Havoc Globally — And It’s Just Getting Started

    (Bloomberg) -- George Boubouras was at his home in east Melbourne, taking in a cricket match, when his phone suddenly blew up.Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooFed Hikes 75 Basis Points Second Time, Signals Third Is PossibleBiden Considers New Pause on Paying Back Student Loans, $10,000 ReliefFed Watchers Say Markets Got It All Wrong on Powell ‘Pivot’Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic Game Paused Amid Studio ShakeupIt was late on

  • The Federal Reserve just moved to make your credit cards, mortgages, and car loans more expensive in hopes you'll spend less and help cool inflation

    The US central bank raised its interest rate 0.75 percentage points Wednesday, aiming to discourage American spending and ease inflation.

  • 1 Growth Stock Down 93% That Could Soar, According to Wall Street

    It has recently found new revenue streams and the company is profitable again. As a result, its stock is winning the endorsement of Wall Street and there could be plenty of upside ahead for investors who join the action now.