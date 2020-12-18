Sony pulls Cyberpunk 2077 from PlayStation Store after backlash

TOKYO (Reuters) - Sony Corp said on Friday it is pulling CD Projekt SA's Cyberpunk 2077 from its PlayStation Store and offering full refunds after gamers complained that the flagship title was rife with bugs.

The unusual move is the latest blow for Poland's top video games maker, whose shares have tumbled 30% amid fury from disappointed fans, as well as industry reviewers who complained they had limited access to the title ahead of its Dec. 10 launch.

The backlash against the repeatedly delayed game has led to hand-wringing over the hype that surrounds new titles, the complicity of reviewers in driving that hype and the work environment for rank-and-file developers ahead of release dates.

CD Projekt, in damage control and widely seen as risking squandering fan goodwill built up over many years, has promised to fix the bugs through updates.

"Both digital and physical copies of the game will be continuously supported by and will receive future updates from the company," CD Projekt said in a statement.

The company added that players could still purchase a boxed version of the game and that all digital copies of the game sold so far via the PlayStation Store remain available for use.

