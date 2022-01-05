Sony to establish new electric vehicle company

Sony Corp's logo is seen at its news conference in Tokyo
·1 min read

(Reuters) - Japan's Sony Group will establish a new company for electric vehicles this spring, its chairman said, becoming the latest tech company to beef up its ambitions in the fast-growing market.

Sony's chairman and president, Kenichiro Yoshida, made the comment at the CES technology conference in the United States that was streamed online.

He said that it would launch the new company, Sony Mobility Inc., in the spring of 2022, through which it intends to explore entry into the electric vehicle market.

Sony has already announced a prototype vehicle that is being tested on public roads.

(Reporting by Shinji Kitamura; Editing by David Dolan and Himani Sarkar)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Rapper Pooh Shiesty faces 97 months in prison after pleading guilty to role in shootings

    Rapper Pooh Shiesty is facing more than eight years in prison after pleading guilty Tuesday to a federal gun charge stemming from three shootings during the past two years in Tennessee and Miami-Dade County.

  • The folding wing tips on Boeing's massive new 777X are a first in commercial aviation. Here's why the plane needs them.

    The never-before-seen technology has several advantages, but the idea stemmed from airport-gate space limitations and the 777X's huge wingspan.

  • 'Return our money!' Evergrande investors protest at office of Chinese developer

    Investors in financial products issued by China Evergrande Group protested outside the cash-strapped company's offices in Guangzhou on Tuesday, with many worried that their returns would be sacrificed to keep real estate projects afloat. Members of the crowd of roughly 100 people shouted "Evergrande, return our money!", reprising a chant used by disgruntled investors and suppliers last autumn as the deterioration in its financial position became apparent. On Friday, Evergrande announced a dial-back of plans to repay investors in its wealth management products, announcing that each could expect 8,000 yuan ($1,256) per month in principal payment for three months starting in January, irrespective of when their investment matures.

  • Colgate in talks with India sales agents after disruption threat

    Colgate-Palmolive India said on Tuesday it was holding talks with its sales representatives in the country after they threatened to disrupt supplies in one of India's most populous states and alleged they were being unfairly treated on pricing. Reuters reported in November that Indian sales agents of companies including Reckitt Benckiser, Unilever and Colgate had seen their sales drop by 20%-25% over a year as mom-and-pop stores partnered with Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance to secure lower prices.

  • U.S. Became World’s Top LNG Exporter, Spurred by Europe Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. became the world’s No. 1 exporter of liquefied natural gas for the first time ever last month, as deliveries surged to energy-starved Europe.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Logs Record 1 Million Virus Cases With Data DelayOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightWHO Official Downplays Coronavirus Variant Found in FranceHow Safe Is Flying With the Omicron Variant Surging?Taiwan’s Tech Giants Are Being Hit by India Culture ShockOutput from American facilit

  • XPeng Weighs In on Delistings, Data Security, and China’s EV Boom

    China-related risks aren't going away, so investors will have to keep working to understand them. Talking with the Chinese-based companies is a great approach.

  • Permian Basin starts new year with more oil and gas deals, supply to meet demand in 2022

    Baker Hughes’ latest data released on Dec. 31, 2021 showed New Mexico added one rig in the last week for a total of 94.

  • U.S. oil producers plan to boost output despite rising costs

    Data: Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas; Chart: Axios Visuals Companies in the heart of the U.S. oil patch plan to keep boosting production this year despite rising costs.Driving the news: The Dallas Fed's fourth-quarter 2021 survey of oil-and-gas execs finds that "costs rose sharply for a third straight quarter." However, most expect to keep boosting output as prices and demand have recovered from the pandemic.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscr

  • Why Ethereum, Chainlink, and Cosmos Are Making Big Moves Today

    Top cryptocurrencies Ethereum, Chainlink, and Cosmos are all seeing heightened volatility to start the year.

  • U.S. manufacturing catches breath; supply logjam starting to break up

    U.S. manufacturing activity slowed in December amid a cooling in demand for goods, but supply constraints are starting to ease and a measure of prices paid for inputs by factories fell by the most in a decade. The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) survey on Tuesday also suggested some improvement in labor supply, with a gauge of factory employment rising to an eight-month high. The survey does not fully capture the impact of the Omicron COVID-19 variant, which is rapidly spreading across the United States and abroad.

  • These are the stocks Wall Street analysts heavily favor for 2022 and also expect to rise the most

    DEEP DIVE As the coronavirus pandemic has stretched out, investors have continued to pour money into stocks, in part because the alternatives have been dismal. Why bother with 10-year U.S. Treasury bonds that yield a paltry 1.

  • ExxonMobil (XOM) Expects Earnings of Nearly $1.9B in Q4

    ExxonMobil's (XOM) upstream asset divestments, which include the U.K. North Sea assets, could raise up to $500 million.

  • New England Power Prices Soar on Higher Gas Costs, Deep Freeze

    (Bloomberg) -- Electricity prices in New England jumped on Tuesday as a frigid start to the day spurred demand when the cost of natural gas used to fuel power plants soared.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Logs Record 1 Million Virus Cases With Data DelayOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightWHO Official Downplays Coronavirus Variant Found in FranceHow Safe Is Flying With the Omicron Variant Surging?Taiwan’s Tech Giants Are Being Hit by India Culture ShockReal-time power pric

  • Biden Launches Plan to Fight Meatpacker Giants on Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden promised to “fight for fairer prices” for farmers and consumers Monday as he announced plans to combat the market power of the giant conglomerates that dominate meat and poultry processing.Most Read from BloombergOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightU.S. Sets Global Daily Record of Over 1 Million Virus CasesPolice Pinpoint Starting Point of Historic Colorado WildfireIvanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr. Subpoenaed in Asset ProbeU.S. Catches Kr

  • General Motors 90-year streak as top US car seller ends

    Japan's Toyota outsold GM, which had held the top spot for nearly a century.

  • The best-selling automaker in the US wasn't an American company for the first year ever

    General Motors held the top spot since 1931. Toyota beat it in 2021 by about 100,000 vehicles as the industry faced massive headwinds.

  • Biotech Stocks Could Make a Comeback. The ‘M&A Stars’ Are in Line.

    “We see a macro set-up that skews largely positive across the market cap spectrum for the sector,” Piper Sandler analyst Christopher Raymond said in a research note.

  • Nevada utility overcomes Carl Icahn opposition, closes pipeline deal

    The $1.5 billion cash deal brings new owners to the natural gas pipeline and storage assets in northwest Colorado and the region.

  • 2 Underperforming Stocks to Consider Decreasing Exposure To

    Investors should be aware that these stocks could continue performing poorly

  • European Gas Prices Jump 20% as Russia Keeps Volumes Capped

    (Bloomberg) -- Natural gas prices in Europe surged on Monday as reduced flows from Russia again caused uncertainties about Europe’s supply security in the winter months.Most Read from BloombergOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightPolice Pinpoint Starting Point of Historic Colorado WildfireIvanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr. Subpoenaed in Asset ProbeU.S. Catches Kremlin Insider Who May Have Secrets of 2016 HackProperty Stocks Sink After Demolition Order: Evergrande UpdateBench