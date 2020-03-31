Sony (SNE) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Sony (SNE) closed at $59.18, marking a -1.65% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.6% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.84%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.95%.

Coming into today, shares of the electronics and media company had lost 6.22% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 17.58%, while the S&P 500 lost 10.82%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from SNE as it approaches its next earnings report date. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $17 billion, down 11.97% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for SNE should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. SNE currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, SNE currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.39. This valuation marks a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.39.

The Audio Video Production industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 95, putting it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Sony Corporation (SNE) : Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.