Sony announces a 'spatial content creation' headset at CES 2024

Sony's CES 2024 presentation didn't have much news for the first 25 minutes, but then the company revealed a new virtual reality creation headset with... no name so far, aimed at "spatial content creation." With a matte gray finish, the headset looks like a stripped-down PSVR2, and there appear to be two cameras facing out from the front. There is also a controller-wand and a smaller peripheral similar in size to a ring. The new hardware is apparently aimed at creators and artists who manipulate and craft products in virtual spaces.

Sony CEO Kenichiro Yoshida said it would offer a "crisp viewing experience" and "intuitive interaction for 3D design", teasing a device aimed at professionals, similar to its professional-level cameras and devices.

Sony showed mock-ups of a user tinkering with a bipedal robot while wearing the new headset, manipulating the robot's harm, while two monitors nearby showed things in extra detail.

Sony at CES 2024 (Sony)

Details are scant, but it doesn't seem like a Vision Pro rival (or even a next-gen PSVR2) but something possibly more like Hololens. Just more... artistic. Hopefully, we'll hear and see more at Sony's booth later this week.

We're reporting live from CES 2024 in Las Vegas from January 6-12. Keep up with all the latest news from the show here.