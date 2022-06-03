Sony's 'Spider-Man' and 'Miles Morales' games are coming to PC

Back in 2017, Sony's Insomniac Games famously tweeted that its Spider-Man game was a "permanent PS4 exclusive" that would "never appear on Xbox or PC." Welp, Sony just announced that the Spider-Man series is coming to PC, with Spider-Man Remastered arriving on August 12th, 2022 and Spider-Man: Miles Morales coming in the fall.

Sony mildly acknowledged its previous ultimatum ("That's right...), while pointing out that the port isn't due to any lack of success on PS4 or PS5. It said that the series has now sold through more than 33 million copies globally as of May 15, 2022, which makes it one of Sony's biggest first-party hits.

From the footage shown in the teaser, the visuals look pretty great. The remastered version includes adjustable render settings and ray-traced reflections, and you'll of course be able to use your keyboard and mouse. The game "will include the full main story and its continued narrative in Marvel's Spider-Man: The City that Never Sleeps DLC," with three accompanying Peter Parker story chapters along with additional missions and challenges, according to Insomniac.

Despite the "never" tweet, a Spider-Man port looked far more likely after Sony purchased Nixxes, a studio known for porting games to PC. Nixxes did in fact do the work, saying it focused on "creating the best possible PC experience that takes advantage of all the exciting possibilities the PC platform has to offer." As mentioned, Spider-Man Remastered arrives on August 12th and Spider-Man: Miles Morales shortly afterwards in autumn. More information about both games will arrive closer to the launch dates.