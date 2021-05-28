Leaked video details every feature of Sony's WF-1000XM4 earbuds

Igor Bonifacic
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

Sony's forthcoming WF-1000XM4 earbuds have leaked again, this time courtesy of an official video that was briefly up on YouTube. Unfortunately for Sony, the clip is now on Reddit, where we found it thanks to an Engadget reader. Adding to yesterday's already comprehensive leak, the video provides some additional details on the earbuds.

Sony says in the clip the WF-1000XM4 feature newly designed drivers that improve sound quality. Complimenting those are the company's LDAC Bluetooth codec and DSEE Extreme upsampling technology, which Sony claims makes compressed audio files sound livelier. Like the WH-1000XM4, they also support 360 Reality Audio and carry Hi-Res Audio certification. One feature the video highlights that previous leaks didn't mention is that the earbuds include Sony's Speak-to-Chat mode. It's a feature that will mute any audio you're listening to when they detect that you're talking to someone.

The clip also corroborates many of the headline features that WinFuture mentioned in yesterday's leak. It highlights both IPX4-certified water resistance and Qi wireless charging. It also says you'll get up to eight hours of battery life on a single charge when using ANC and 12 hours when you turn off the feature. With the included charging case, it's possible to get 36 hours of playtime total. The clip adds you can get 60 minutes of battery life after five minutes of charging.

The video doesn't say anything about pricing or availability. On Thursday, WinFuture said the WF-1000XM4 would cost €279.90 in Europe. Sony sold the WF-1000XM3 for $230 at release.

Recommended Stories

  • Twitter is already pausing public verification

    Eight days after publicly announcing the restart to its long-paused verification process, Twitter announced on Friday that it is swamped and will temporarily ignore new requests from users until the backlog has been addressed.

  • Tesla update activates the in-car camera for driver monitoring

    New Tesla EVs are ready to use their in-car camera while Autopilot is active to make sure the driver is paying attention.

  • Fitbit devices may soon track your snoring

    Fitbit is working on a feature that will allow its users to track how much of the night they spend snoring.

  • Twitch warns creators after receiving 1,000 DMCA claims from record labels

    Twitch's copyright problem won't go away.

  • Engadget Podcast: Why did Amazon buy MGM?

    So what does Amazon's MGM acquisition mean? We break it down on the Engadget Podcast.

  • The best Memorial Day tech sales we could find

    Here's a list of the best Memorial Day 2021 tech sales we could find, including deals on Apple products, Amazon Fire TV devices, video games and more.

  • Acer upgrades its ConceptD laptop line with Intel 11th-Gen chips

    Acer has given its ConceptD creator notebook lineup a refresh, equipping the latest models with Intel's 11th-gen H-series processors.

  • Acer's new Chromebook lineup includes one with a giant 17.3-inch screen

    Ahead of Computex next week, Acer is announcing a slew of new laptops, including a set of four new Chromebooks. Easily the most unusual of the batch is Acer's Chromebook 317, which includes a massive 17.3-inch display.

  • Microsoft reveals new phishing campaign by SolarWinds hackers

    The group behind the massive SolarWinds hacks has also been running a sophisticated email-based spear-phishing campaign, according to Microsoft.

  • The death counters: How journalists in Narendra Modi’s home state exposed India’s Covid-19 deception

    When Rajesh Pathak’s wife took their daughter to get tested for Covid-19 at a Gandhinagar hospital on April 1, she saw two plastic-covered dead bodies being moved out of the premises. The situation alarmed Pathak, resident editor of a 98-year-old local newspaper Sandesh’s Ahmedabad edition. Pathak sent his reporters digging.

  • Bad Bunny Surprises Fans With Release of '100 Millones' | Billboard News

    Fresh off of winning four categories at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards last weekend, including top Latin Artist for the second year in a row, Bad Bunny surprised fans on Friday, May 28, by dropping '100 Millones.'

  • Brooklyn prosecutors begin probe into whether Ukrainians used Rudy Giuliani to interfere in 2020 election

    They’re probing his relationship with Andriy Derkach, a Ukrainian member of parliament the Treasury Department has previously labelled an ‘active Russian agent’

  • ‘Cut my throat, but don’t cut my beard’: Sikh immigrant, 64, forced to shave in Arizona prison

    His complaint alleges facial hair policies of prison in Arizona likely violate rights of many other prisoners

  • Antony Blinken ‘warns Israeli leaders evicting Palestinians from East Jerusalem could spark war’

    It comes after more than 250 were killed in recent violence between Israel and Hamas

  • Trump asks judge to dismiss Capitol riot conspiracy lawsuit filed by House Democrats

    Attorneys for Donald Trump have asked a federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit filed by a group of House Democrats accusing the former president of conspiring to inspire the assault on the US Capitol on 6 January. The lawmakers accused Mr Trump, Rudy Giulani and members of the Proud Boys and far-right militia groups of violating the Ku Klux Klan Act, a Reconstruction-era law prohibiting the use of “force, intimidation or threat” against “any citizen who is lawfully entitled to vote” in a presidential election, as a pro-Trump mob sought to forcefully overturn the results of the 2020 election while storming the halls of Congress. Separate motions to dismiss the suit from Mr Trump’s attorneys on Thursday argue that his speech to supporters near the Capitol – in which he said that “if you don’t fight like hell you’re not going to have a country anymore” – was protected by the First Amendment.

  • UFO whistleblower claims Pentagon threatened him after leaking military reports

    Elizondo says he and his family are facing both personal and professional pressures

  • Tulsa Race Massacre events cancelled due to ‘unexpected circumstances’ as DHS warns of racist threats

    Event marking century since attack on Black Wall Street, where its believed 39 people died, cancelled due to fears of racist violence

  • ‘Fabulous Son’: Victims of San Jose Shooting Identified

    Peter DaSilva/ReutersMore than 12 hours after a shooter opened fire in a San Jose railway yard, authorities identified the nine victims killed in the gunfire.According to the Santa Clara County medical examiner-coroner, their names were Michael Rudometkin, 40; Lars Lane, 63; Paul Megia, 42; Taptejdeep Singh, 36; Adrian Balleza, 29; Jose Dejesus Hernandez III, 35; Timothy Romo, 49; Abdolvahab Alaghmandan, 63; and Alex Fritch, 49. They were employees of the Valley Transportation Authority.The shooter was identified as Samuel Cassidy. Authorities said he killed himself at the scene. His ex-girlfriend accused him of domestic abuse and rape in 2009.Authorities have yet to establish a motive, but Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office said Thursday he was carrying three semi-automatic handguns and had 11 loaded magazines. The attack was “very deliberate, very fast,” and he went from building to building, Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith said. Cassidy may have selected his targets as he told at least one employee “I’m not going to shoot you” during his deadly rampage, the sheriff’s office said. K9 units later found bomb materials in his work locker. Michael Rudometkin’s mother, Rose, confirmed to The Daily Beast that her son had been killed in the spree.“He didn’t deserve to die this way,” she said, sobbing. “He was a fabulous young man. He would give the shirt off his back to anybody.” Michael Rudometkin. Rose Rudometkin Rudometkin worked as an overhead line operator for the Valley Transportation. His mother said he attended the union meeting where the shooting broke out Wednesday morning.She described him through tears as a “fabulous son” and the most charitable person she knew.“He would do anything for anybody day or night. He had helped so many people. He never had a cross word to say about anybody,” his mother said. “I could go on and on and on.”Rudometkin was a youth minister at Queen of Apostles Roman Catholic Church in San Jose, she said. He had been born and raised in Cupertino, California, and had played football at Cupertino High School. He attended Evergreen College before working at Frontier Ford and later the Valley Transportation Authority, becoming a skilled technician along the way. Rudometkin loved to golf, according to his mother. San Jose City Council Member Raul Peralez said Wednesday the two had been planning a golf outing before Rudometkin was killed.“Now that will never happen again,” he wrote on Facebook. “There are no words to describe the heartache we are feeling right now.”Lars Lane’s family spoke to local station KRON 4 late Wednesday. His family described him as a dedicated father, husband, grandfather, and brother.“It’s horrible. That’s my brother,” said Edward Lane.Taptejdeep Singh, who was also a light rail operator for the VTA, moved to the United States from India in 2005 and had two young children, his brother told ABC7. “My emotions right now, I’m in deep grief right now, very sad for us the whole family,” Singh’s uncle, Sukhwant Dhillon, told the outlet.Singh heroically helped his co-workers escape and warned others that shots were being fired. One co-worker told the family that Singh, who had been working at the VTA for at least eight years, ushered one woman into a secure room.“One lady he put in the control room to hide over here you know. He can go there too actually, but he just saved her and went towards downstairs,” his brother, Bagga Singh, said. Social media pages for Adrian Balleza indicate he had been a VTA light rail operated for several years.“It still doesn’t feel real,” Heather Balleza, his wife, told The New York Times. Describing him as humble and caring, she added that the couple has a 2-year-old son. “The world needs more people like my husband, not one less. He was my night and day. The best father and husband … my forever angel.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • ‘I’m screaming’: Cicada filmed crawling onto CNN journalist Manu Raju, shocking viewers

    Media figures react on Twitter to CNN Chief Congressional Correspondent in unexpected cicada cameo

  • McConnell reportedly asks GOP senators to vote against Capitol riot commission as ‘personal favor’

    Senate Republicans likely to block bipartisan commission to investigate assault