Sony's fantastic WH-100XM3 ANC headphones reach a new low of $200

Steve Dent
·Associate Editor
·1 min read

Sony’s Bose-beating WH-1000XM3 are still among the elite ANC wireless headphones, despite being superceded by the WH-1000XM4 model earlier this year. That means they’ve held their value remarkably well, making good deals hard to find. However, Focus Photo & Video is now selling them for just $200 with the discount code THANKS, the cheapest price we’ve seen so far.

Sony’s formula for WH-1000XM3 greatness was pretty simple. They offer immersive sound with thumping base and excellent clarity, for starters. But the coup de grace that makes them a must-buy item is the active noise cancellation that removes street sounds and reduces airplane cabin roar to a “pleasant hum,” we wrote in our review. What’s more, both the sound quality and noise reduction are customizable to your own preferences and they support Alexa voice control, to boot. Finally, you’ll get 30 hours of battery life and can add an additional five hours in just 10 minutes thanks to the quick charging.

There are few faults, other than occasionally balky touch controls, but these are still among the top ANC headphones you can get. One of the cheapest prices we’ve seen so far is at Amazon, but the Focus Photo & Video deal beats that by $30. As such, now is the time to act if you’ve been pondering a pair, but don’t forget to add the THANKS discount code at checkout.

