Sony’s wireless noise cancelling headphones blow away Bose, and they’re $90 off right now

Bose did a great job of marketing its noise cancelling headphones, and they’re obviously fantastic. But you know what? They’re not the best anymore. QuietComfort headphones were as good as it got for a long time, but Sony stole the noise cancellation crown when it came out with the Sony WH1000XM3 Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones. They carry the same price tag as the latest Bose wireless noise cancelling headphones — $350 — and they’re worth every penny. That doesn’t mean you should spend all those pennies though, and you can get them right now on Amazon for just $259.99 if you pick up a pair of refurbs. These will almost certainly sell out, so hurry!

Here’s more info from the product page:

Industry-leading Digital Noise Cancellation Industry-leading noise cancellation technology means you hear every word, note, and tune with incredible clarity, no matter your environment. Additional microphones also assist in isolating sound while talking on the phone, resulting in improved phone call quality.

Proprietary technology for premium sound Sony’s proprietary HD Noise Canceling Processor QN1 brings the WH-1000XM3 to the pinnacle of noise cancellation. With 32bit audio signal processing and best-in-class signal-to-noise ratio, the WH-1000XM3 headphones dramatically improve the sound quality of whatever you choose to listen to.

Smart Listening by SENSE ENGINE tailors the sound to you Smart Listening by Adaptive Sound Control automatically detects your activity, whether you’re travelling in an airport, walking on a crowded street, or sitting in a quiet area — balances the noise canceling levels. Atmospheric Pressure Optimizing keeps your music sounding great even when traveling at higher altitudes. You can customize them to your preferences with the Sony I Headphones Connect App

Sony | Headphones Connect App for Android /iOS Download the Android or iOS app to use Smart Listening by Smart Auto-settings, control your ambient sound settings and adjust the sound levels with the Equalizer. Wireless freedom with Bluetooth and NFC Bluetooth and NFC4 pairing make for hassle-free wireless connections to stream high-quality music and phone calls

Take your control to the next level with integrated Google Assistant available via the “Sony | Headphones Connect” App. Just announced, support for Amazon Alexa coming soon.

