Sonya Heitshusen says WHO discriminated against her. What to know as her case goes to trial.

A trial is set to begin on Monday morning for former WHO-TV anchor Sonya Heitshusen who alleged she was denied a contract renewal because of her age and appearance.

Here’s what to know:

Who is Sonya Heitshusen?

Sonya Heitshusen

Sonya Heitshusen was an award-winning journalist who spent a combined total of nearly 28 years as a reporter at WOI-TV, then as a reporter and news anchor at WHO-TV.

After leaving the station, Heitshusen ran for Iowa House District 28 as a Democrat in 2022. She lost to former U.S. Representative David Young, a Republican.

Heitshusen is currently a communications director for Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand's office.

When did Sonya Heitshusen leave WHO-TV?

Heitshusen told the Des Moines Register she was denied a contract extension in April 2020, and she was told she would have to take a pay cut and work off-camera if she wanted to stay with the station.

Her final day at the station was July 31, 2020.

"Over the years I took for granted from time to time that every day I got to sit next to a person I admire this much," said then co-anchor Dan Winters told viewers while standing alone on the set. "But then COVID-19 happened and I couldn’t sit next to her anymore. And now I will never have the privilege of doing that again."

Why did Sonya Heitshusen sue WHO-TV and its parent company, Nexstar?

Heitshusen filed an age and gender discrimination lawsuit against WHO-TV's parent company, Nexstar Media Group, Inc., in August 2021.

WHO was bought in 2019 by Nexstar Media. In 2020, Heitshusen's attorney, Thomas Newkirk, did some research and found almost no women over 50 or with gray hair in its stations' newscasts. He said he also found one woman on its nine-member board of directors, and seven women among the 29 corporate officers.

The lawsuit alleged Heitshusen was "thrown out to pasture" because she was no longer seen as camera-worthy, after years in which she saw her male colleagues receive better treatment from management.

“The more I thought about it — especially because the news director had said there might be a job opening but nothing on air, nothing on camera — the more I thought, this is really the result of systemic and implicit gender and age bias,” she said in the interview with the Register in 2020, with her lawyers present. “The fact of the matter is, there just are not a lot of women in their 50s and 60s and 70s who are on the air, especially on local television.”

How did Nexstar respond to Sonya Heitshusen's discrimination lawsuit?

The company has denied any wrongdoing.

In a court filing in the case, it said there were "legitimate, non-discriminatory, non-retaliatory reasons for all decisions" regarding Heitshusen's employment. It says that her gender and age were not "motivating, determining or substantial factors" in any decisions.

The station said Heitshusen's position was eliminated as part of a reduction in force after Nexstar merged with the station's former owner, Tribune Media.

The company described Heitshusen as an "extra" anchor because she was a second anchor for newscasts at 4 p.m. and 5 p.m., which it did not consider "primary" newscasts that would require two anchors.

Who might testify at Sonya Heitshusen's trial?

Heitshusen may testify on her own behalf at the trial, according to a witness list filed by her attorney. Several of her former co-workers may also be called to testify including Erin Kiernan, Andy Fales, Ed Wilson, Keith Murphy and Janay Towne.

WHO-13 general manager Bobby Totsch and news director Rod Peterson may also be called to testify along with other Nexstar representatives.

When is the trial?

The trial is set to begin at the Polk County Courthouse on Monday, Feb 26, according to court documents. Attorneys expect the trial to take about eight days.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Sonya Heitshusen discrimination suit against WHO, Nexstar goes to trial