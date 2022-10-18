Sony's $200 DualSense Edge wireless controller will release on January 26

Aisha Malik
·1 min read

Sony's DualSense Edge wireless controller for the PS5 is launching globally on January 26, the company announced on Tuesday. The new wireless controller will be priced at $199.99. Pre-orders for the controller will be available starting on October 25 at select retailers. You'll also be able to purchase replaceable stick modules for $19.99.

The new controller includes several personalization options, including button remapping, the ability to fine-tune stick sensitivity and triggers, options to swap between multiple control profiles and an on-controller user interface. The DualSense Edge also includes the signature features of the DualSense wireless controller, such as haptic feedback and adaptive triggers.

"You can make the DualSense Edge wireless controller uniquely yours with the included three changeable sets of stick caps and two changeable sets of back buttons," Sony said in a blog post. "Everything will come bundled in the included carrying case, and you can even charge the controller via USB connection while it’s stored in the case to make sure you’re always ready for your next play session."

The purchase will include a USB braided cable, two standard caps, two high dome caps, two low dome caps, two half dome back buttons, two lever back buttons, connector housing and a carrying case.

Sony launches its new game subscription service PlayStation Plus in North and South America

Recommended Stories

  • The New PS5 ‘Edge’ Controller Has Back Buttons and Costs $200

    How much are you willing to spend for the ability to fine-tune the stick sensitivity and trigger dead zones—oh, and back buttons—on your PlayStation DualSense controller? I hope you just said “an extra $130,” because that’s how much it’s about to cost come next year.

  • Apple Unveils New Apple TV 4K Streaming Box, Drops Entry-Level Price to $129

    Apple took the wraps off its third-generation Apple TV 4K streaming device, which promises faster performance, HDR10+ support, expanded storage and more — while dropping the starting price to $129 compared with $179 for the prior-generation model. The new Apple TV 4K is available in two configurations: Apple TV 4K (Wi-Fi), which offers 64 gigabytes […]

  • Rams sign OT Ty Nsekhe, release Takk McKinley

    The Rams made 4 roster moves Tuesday, placing two players on IR and swapping Takk McKinley out for Ty Nsekhe

  • Social Security: When To Inform the SSA of Life Changes

    If something big happens in your life, it could affect your Social Security benefits. According to the Social Security Administration, you have a legal responsibility to report changes no later than...

  • The New PS5, Xbox Custom Controllers Will Have You Breaking The Bank

    In 2015, Microsoft revealed the Elite Series Xbox controller, a premium gamepad for players who can recount their Call of Duty kill/death ratio faster than their Social Security number. An entire console generation later and Sony’s now getting in the game too with the DualSense Edge, a souped up PlayStation 5 controller that promises “high performance and personalization” for the not so low price of $200. It’s coming out in January 2023, and Microsoft is responding with its most customizable Eli

  • Pizza Hut Claps Back at Taco Bell With its Take on a Quesadilla

    The longstanding pizza chain has some new tricks up its sleeve to keep money-conscious pizza fans happy.

  • Coronavirus pandemic prompts Biden to focus on biological threats

    U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday set in motion a plan to counter biological threats and prepare for the next pandemic after the COVID-19 coronavirus caused more than 1 million deaths in the United States. Biden signed three documents on biodefense security aimed at establishing a strategy and an implementation plan to gird for the next time a virus spreads widely in the United States. The National Biodefense Strategy, released by the White House, said the United States must address the "accidental release of biological agents, and threats posed by terrorist groups or adversaries seeking to use biological weapons."

  • iPhone 14 battery life results — here's how long all four models last

    We put the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max through the Tom's Guide battery test to see how long they last on a charge.

  • What is Fog Reveal? A legal scholar explains the app some police forces are using to track people without a warrant

    The Rockingham County Sheriff's Department in Wentworth, N.C., is among the law enforcement agencies the AP found using the Fog Reveal location tracking tool. AP Photo/Allen G. BreedGovernment agencies and private security companies in the U.S. have found a cost-effective way to engage in warrantless surveillance of individuals, groups and places: a pay-for-access web tool called Fog Reveal. The tool enables law enforcement officers to see “patterns of life” – where and when people work and live

  • Three new iPads could land today, alongside iPadOS 16

    It looks very likely that the iPad Pro 2022 line will land today, with a new basic iPad possibly arriving too.

  • US Eyes Samsung, Taiwan Semiconductor, Qualcomm After Restricting Chinese Semiconductors

    The U.S. International Trade Commission decided to investigate Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd (OTC: SSNLF) and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd (NYSE: TSM) for alleged violations in the import and sale of specific semiconductor devices, mobile devices, and components that infringe patents. The regulators will also investigate Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ: QCOM), Reuters reported. Also Read: China's Semiconductor Industry 'Decapitated Overnight': What 'Annihilation Looks Like' Shares in top Ch

  • New iPad Pro M2 models are reportedly just days away

    The next-generation iPad Pro with Apple's latest M2 processor is set to arrive in "a matter of days," according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.

  • Apple forced to cancel plans to buy memory chips from China after Biden’s crackdown

    Apple has been forced to cancel plans to use Chinese memory chips for its iPhones after US President Joe Biden hit Beijing with fresh technology sanctions.

  • 2 Once-in-a-Decade Buying Opportunities in a Nasdaq Bear Market

    These growth stocks have plunged alongside the broader market, creating a rare buying opportunity for investors.

  • Oops! 47 crazy Prime Access Sale deals that Amazon still hasn’t ended

    Amazon’s big Prime Early Access Sale was a huge success. It gave Prime members a special opportunity to shop the hottest deals of the holiday season. We saw so many best-selling products on sale at the lowest prices of 2022. Now, however, the first-ever Prime Early Access Sale is over. Or is it? 🎅🎄 Don’t … The post Oops! 47 crazy Prime Access Sale deals that Amazon still hasn’t ended appeared first on BGR.

  • Apple Unveils Upgraded iPads and Lower-Cost Set-Top TV Box

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. introduced its first redesigned entry-level iPad in five years, as well as a new speedier Pro model and a cheaper TV set-top box, seeking to entice consumers as it heads into what’s expected to be another record holiday quarter. Most Read from BloombergBlinken Says China Wants to Seize Taiwan on ‘Much Faster Timeline’Forecast for US Recession Within Year Hits 100% in Blow to BidenPutin’s War Escalation Is Hastening Demographic Crash for RussiaS&P 500 Bounces Off Make-Or

  • If you love a good computer shortcut, this $6 stick-on cheat sheet is a must-have: 'Saves me a Google search every time!'

    This clear vinyl computer shortcut cheat sheet sticks right next to your laptop trackpad. It's available for both macOS and Windows.

  • Best Apple AirPods deals in October 2022 — from $89

    The best AirPods deals and discounts to shop right now. Save big on AirPods, AirPods Pro, AirPods Pro 2, and AirPods Max.

  • Apple Unveils New Products Ahead of the Holidays. The Company Is Flexing Its Muscles, Analyst Says.

    The company unveiled its new iPad Pro model and Apple TV 4K, highlighting its ability to bring products to market despite supply-chain problems.

  • Apple's Entry-Level iPad is Just $269 on Amazon

    Whether you want a device for content consumption, playing games, browning the web, or even doing work, Apple's iPad fits the bill. Not to mention, this iPad is our pick for the Best iPad and tablet overall. While this doesn't have the most flashy design or fun colors like the iPad Mini, this boasts the classic iPad build with an expansive 10.2-inch screen.