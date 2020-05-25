Sony's New Flagship Xperia 1 II Smartphone Will Ship on July 24th in the United States--Pre-sales start June 1st

Flagship Model Offers World's First Smartphone with up to 20 fps Continuous Shooting Capability1

SAN DIEGO, May 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony Electronics today announced its new flagship smartphone, Xperia 1 II, will be available for pre-sales starting June 1st and shipping July 24th unlocked from Sony authorized retailers. Xperia 1 II has a suggested retail price of $1199.99 USD. Pre-order by June 28th to get the WF-1000XM3 wireless noise cancelling earbuds with Xperia 1 II (a $230 value)2. The new device leverages even more of Sony's most innovative technologies, breaking new ground in smartphone camera capabilities and elevating the entertainment experience in a mobile device.

Capture the Decisive Moment with High-speed Shooting

Designed with Sony's Alpha industry-leading AF technology, the newly developed triple camera array with focal lengths of 16mm, 24mm and 70mm supports advanced photo technologies with outstanding ZEISS optics calibrated specifically for Xperia 1 II, as well as ZEISS T* coating, which contributes to exquisite rendering and contrast by reducing reflections.

Utilizing technology developed for Alpha interchangeable lens cameras, Xperia 1 II offers continuous autofocus and auto-exposure that performs AF/AE3 calculations at 60 times per second4.

This enables the world's first1 AF / AE3 continuous tracking for high-speed shooting at a maximum of 20 fps2 which is especially useful for shooting moving subjects such as children or animals5 and fast-moving sports. Focus and follow the subject with high precision and capture decisive moments that you do not want to miss.

Furthermore, " Real-time Eye AF4", which locks focus on the subject's eye for stunning portrait shots, is now available for both humans and animals.

Xperia 1 II fast focus also works in low light conditions delivering quality images in challenging circumstances thanks to four technologies working together:

dual-photo diode sensor 3

an autofocus system that covers approximately 70 percent of the sensor 4

the 3D iToF sensor 5

a new large 1/1.7" Exmor RS™ for mobile sensor, which is 1.5x more sensitive than the previous model, resulting in faster and more accurate AF in low light shooting.

Advanced Capture Modes for Photos and Videos

The new Photography Pro function with technology from Alpha brings a user interface that is familiar to Alpha cameras, with manual controls to set ISO, shutter speed, burst mode, autofocus area, exposure control and more.

Cinematography Pro, powered by CineAlta, newly supports up to 2K 120fps 10-bit HDR cinematic high frame rate shooting6 and 21:9 4K HDR recording at 24/25/30/60fps7 to create cinematographic shooting experiences. Touch AF, Metered Manual controls for setting exposure, level meter and improved white balance settings offer more manual control, while the unique Intelligent wind filter technology from Sony reduces noise and wind interference for clear audio recording.

Immersive Entertainment

Whether users are listening to music or watching movies, Xperia 1 II is finely tuned for an immaculate entertainment experience. Motion blur reduction technology is equivalent to that of a 90Hz display and reduces frame lag for a clearer image quality. It also features Dolby Atmos® sound, tuned in collaboration with Sony Pictures Entertainment, to deliver a multi-dimensional surround sound experience.

Drawing on Sony's expertise both in audio hardware and music entertainment, Xperia 1 II has been engineered to deliver a truly authentic listening experience with the audio tuned in collaboration with Sony Music Entertainment.