Sony's highly-rated WH-1000XM3 headphones are back down to $200

If you're looking for world-beating ANC wireless headphones and don't need the absolute latest model, Sony's WH-1000XM3 cans are among the best out there. The smart move with a model like this is to wait for a sale, and there's now a very good one: Focus Photo & Video is matching its previous low by selling them for just $200 with the discount code BDTHANKS.

Buy WH-1000XM3 at Focus Photo & Video - $200

Despite being replaced by the $350 WH-1000XM4 headphones, the WH-1000XM3 is still a rare triple-threat in its category. It not only offers top-notch sound with powerful base and high clarity, but also excellent active noise cancellation whether you're on the street or in an airplane. They also deliver solid comfort, which is a plus since you can use them for 30 hours before the battery needs to be charged. And when it does, you can get an additional five hours in just 10 minutes thanks to the quick charging.

Both the sound quality and noise reduction are customizable to your own preferences and they support Alexa voice control, to boot. The only negatives we found are finicky touch controls and the high price tag. Luckily, the deal from Focus Photo & Video renders the latter moot with one of the best prices we've seen. Just remember to add the code, BDTHANKS, when you check out.