Sony's best ANC headphones are up to 46 percent off right now

With both immersive sound and powerful active noise cancellation (ANC), Sony's WH-1000XM4 are some of the most desirable wireless headphones out there — but at $350, they're pretty expensive. If you've been looking for a deal, you can now pick up a pair at Amazon for $278, or a solid 21 percent ($72 off the regular price. And if that's still too much, Sony's mid-range and budget ANC wireless headphones are also on sale.

Buy Sony WH-1000XM4 at Amazon - $278

The WH-1000XM4 attained an exceptional 94 score in our Engadget review for good reason. They offer great sound quality with punchy bass, plus ANC that blocks out noise better than other wireless headphones we've tested. They also offer multi-device connectivity and Speak-to-Chat, which automatically pauses audio when you talk, along with Sony's 360 Reality Audio that offers a similar surround-sound experience to Dolby Atmos. You'll get around 30 hours on a charge and you can eke another five hours from a quick 10-minute charge.

Sony WH-XB910N

Sony's mid-range WH-XB910N headphones (above) are also on sale at Amazon for $148, near their all-time low price. They're obviously not quite up to the level of the much more expensive WH-1000XM4, particularly with the ANC, but they still deliver excellent sound quality and look great. You get clear mids and highs, powerful bass and Sony's 360 Reality Audio surround sound. Other features include "Precise Voice Pickup" that amplifies your voice on calls, on-board controls, an ambient sound mode and 30-hour battery life.

Buy Sony WH-XB910N at Amazon - $148

Finally, if you're looking for a budget ANC model, Amazon has another good deal on Sony's WH-CH710N model. They're now available for $98 or a solid 46 percent off the regular $180 price. They earned a best alternative spot in our buyer's guide last year, thanks to the very good sound quality with decent range and clarity. They also feature ANC that can automatically adjust cancellation based on the level of ambient noise, an ambient sound mode and 35 hours of battery life.

Buy Sony WH-CH710N at Amazon - $98

