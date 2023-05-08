Sony's latest portable party speaker also works with your TV

Sony's X-Series party speakers typically have few tricks up their sleeves to power your gatherings. The company's latest model, the SRS-XV800, packs in a lot those but it also has an additional handy tool. Besides a built-in light show, karaoke mode and more, this speaker is also equipped with an optical port to connect to your television.

Thanks to a TV Sound Booster feature, the SRS-XV800 can add "deep bass and room-filling sound" to any TV. Sony says the speaker's two rear tweeters and X-Balanced Speaker units combine to offer "realistic" highs and upgraded low-end tone to movies and shows. The company explains that sound from the XV800 bounces off the walls to "surround the listener" and enhances things like live performances. To use TV Sound Booster, you'll need to connect your TV to the speaker with an optical cable, so you'll need a display with that connection in order to employ the tool. This feature is currently available on the SRS-XV900, but that larger unit will cost you $150 more.

In terms of core party speaker features, the SRS-XV800 offers omni-directional sound that Sony says can deliver audio to "every corner of the room." There are five tweeters total, sending "clear" treble to both the front and the back of the unit. Two X-Balanced drivers pump out "higher clarity, less distortion and punchy bass" to complete the sound profile. As a reminder, those X-Balanced speakers are rectangular instead of round or square, which Sony says not only increases area but also increases sound pressure that leads to improved bass and overall clarity. My colleague Jon Turi has observed "big and bassy" sound on Sony's party speakers in our best portable Bluetooth speaker guide, noting that the SRS-XP700 is a good option for "loud, thumping beats."

Sony says you can expect up to 25 hours of battery life on the XV800, but that's with the customizable, built-in light show turned off. If you find yourself in a pinch, a 10-minute charge will give you up to three hours of use. This speaker is portable, but it's also a beast. Sony added wheels and a handle so you don't have to carry this behemoth when you need to relocate it. In terms of entertainment, the XV800 has inputs for a karaoke mic and guitar alongside the ability to manage playlists, karaoke voice effects and more inside the Music Center and Fiestable apps. Lastly, the speaker's IPX4 rating protects your investment from errant splashes (IPX2 when horizontal).

Sony SRS-XB100

Sony is also debuting a new, tiny portable speaker today. The SRS-XB100 replaces the SRS-XB13 in the company's compact Bluetooth lineup with a familiar design. The short, cylindrical unit has a Sound Diffusion Processor to spread sound further in any environment, powered by a passive radiator and an off-center diaphragm. Sony says these components muster big sound that remains clear even at higher volumes. And yes, you can use two of these for a stereo pair or connect even more for a louder setup. The XB100 is IP67 rated so you don't need to worry even if you drop it in the pool. The company says the speaker will last up to 16 hours on a charge and a built-in microphone can be used for calls. Sony explains the mic is equipped with Echo Cancelling tech so that two people can talk at the same time without being cut off.

Both the SRS-XV800 and the SRS-XB100 will be available for pre-order starting today. The XV800 is $649 and ships on May 15th while the XB100 is $59 and ships on May 22nd.