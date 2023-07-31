Sony's latest QD-OLED TV is significantly brighter than last year’s models

Sony announced pricing and availability today for its high-end 2023 QD-OLED television that the electronics giant says offers its “best color ever.” The Google TV-powered Bravia XR A95L will ship in 55-inch, 65-inch and 77-inch models, starting at $2,800.

The Sony Bravia XR A95L has a QD-OLED panel that takes the best of OLED screens (deep blacks, rich contrast) while adding the superior brightness and colors you’d expect from QLED TVs. Earlier this year, Engadget’s Sam Rutherford found that the new TV “definitely did a better job at preserving details in shadows” than the rival LG C2. “The A95L was particularly impressive thanks to its QD-OLED panel and Cognitive Processor, with Sony claiming brightness that’s now two times higher than last year’s model.” The company also says the new set provides up to 200 percent color brightness compared to typical OLED TVs.

The Cognitive Processor XR powers the set’s color range and hues, essentially acting as a brain that manages details like color, contrast, clarity, adaptive noise reduction and auto HDR tone mapping. In addition, the TV includes a Bravia Cam in the box: The sensor acts as a webcam for video calls (including Zoom support) while optimizing the television’s picture and sound based on your location in the room.

Marketing photo of the Sony A95L TV in a posh living room. Modern gray aesthetics with sleek furniture and floor-to-ceiling window to the left.

The A95L runs Google TV software but includes a few new extras this generation. That consists of a Game Menu for managing gaming picture and assistance settings. (It even lets you add a persistent crosshair for first-person shooters.) It also has exclusive PS5-friendly features: Auto HDR Tone Mapping and Auto Genre Picture Mode to optimize the premium display for your favorite PlayStation games. The TV also includes a new Eco Dashboard to help you manage all its energy-saving settings in one place.

Sony’s new TV also has Acoustic Surface Audio+: actuators behind the TV that can “vibrate to produce audio from the entire screen,” helping make dialog clearer. The feature works with Sony Soundbars, as select models will sync with the television’s built-in vibrations to produce “fuller vocals” on the center audio channel. The company also synced its Soundbars to show their volume, sound field and other toggles directly in the TV’s Quick Settings menu.

The Sony Bravia XR A95L starts at $2,800 for the 55-inch model. The 65-inch variant will cost $3,500, while the 77-inch model will total $4,500. All three models will be available for pre-order from Sony authorized dealers starting on August 21st.