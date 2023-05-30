Sony's new WH-CH720N wireless headphones drop to $128 at Amazon

Sony's latest mid-range headphones are already a solid deal at their normal price, and now they've received a significant discount. As part of a wider sale on Sony audio, Amazon is offering the WH-CH720N over-ears for $128, or $22 off. That's the best price we've seen, and makes them an easy choice for commuting or studying.

Sony WH-CH720N $128 $150 Save $22 Sony's newest mid-range wireless headphones have dropped to their best price yet. $128 at Amazon

The WH-CH720N headphones sound great despite costing half as much as Sony's flagship WH-1000XM5 model, with strong bass yet clear details and a wide soundstage. They're comfortable for long listening sessions, and the 35 hours of battery life with active noise cancellation (ANC) means you can use them for multiple workdays without plugging in.

There are areas where Sony's cost-cutting is obvious. While the ANC is usually good, it struggles with human voices. The hard plastic construction doesn't feel premium, and you'll lose conveniences like automatic pausing when you remove the headphones or start speaking. You still get multi-device Bluetooth pairing, though, and there's 360 Reality Audio (read: spatial audio) with compatible streaming services. At this price, there's little room to complain — you're getting a lot for your money.

