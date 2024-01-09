Sony's WH-1000XM5 ANC headphones are just $300 right now
The deal cuts 25 percent off their sticker price.
The long, cold winter days of January are meant for shutting out the world, and to properly do so, you need a great pair of headphones. Fortunately, Sony's WH-1000XM5 headphones are currently on sale for £300, down from $400 — a 25 percent discount. If you've considered them in the past, now is the time to pick up a pair: Our favorite wireless headphones are about $30 less than their typical sale price and have very rarely dropped lower. The only slight caveat of this deal: It's only available on the classic Black Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones.
They're currently 25 percent off.
We have been rightfully obsessed with Sony's WH-1000XM5 headphones since they first came on the scene in May 2022. They earned a 95 in our review thanks to features like their 30-hour battery life and improved noise canceling with double the number of processors and microphones for ANC compared to its predecessor, the M4.
The WH-1000XM5's sound quality has improved with the help of new 30mm carbon drivers, providing more clarity and a punchier bass. Even using the DSEE extreme has almost no impact on the condition of what comes through the speakers. Sony also cut the headphone's weight by a minimal 0.14 ounces, yet it has a much lighter feel and better weight distribution overall. Even the synthetic leather ear cushions are snug and comfortable.
Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter and subscribe to the Engadget Deals newsletter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.