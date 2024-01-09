Sony's WH-1000XM5 ANC headphones are just $300 right now

The long, cold winter days of January are meant for shutting out the world, and to properly do so, you need a great pair of headphones. Fortunately, Sony's WH-1000XM5 headphones are currently on sale for £300, down from $400 — a 25 percent discount. If you've considered them in the past, now is the time to pick up a pair: Our favorite wireless headphones are about $30 less than their typical sale price and have very rarely dropped lower. The only slight caveat of this deal: It's only available on the classic Black Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones.

We have been rightfully obsessed with Sony's WH-1000XM5 headphones since they first came on the scene in May 2022. They earned a 95 in our review thanks to features like their 30-hour battery life and improved noise canceling with double the number of processors and microphones for ANC compared to its predecessor, the M4.

The WH-1000XM5's sound quality has improved with the help of new 30mm carbon drivers, providing more clarity and a punchier bass. Even using the DSEE extreme has almost no impact on the condition of what comes through the speakers. Sony also cut the headphone's weight by a minimal 0.14 ounces, yet it has a much lighter feel and better weight distribution overall. Even the synthetic leather ear cushions are snug and comfortable.

