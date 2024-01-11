Soo Locks announce seasonal closing, winter maintenance

SAULT STE. MARIE — On Monday, Jan. 15, the Poe Lock at the Soo Locks will close to all marine traffic for the remainder of the season.

The Soo Locks currently have two operating locks, including the Poe Lock, which is closing on Monday and is scheduled to reopen March 25, and the smaller MacArthur Lock. The MacArthur Lock has been closed for about a month now and is scheduled to reopen April 24.

“Every year, the Corps of Engineers uses the non-navigation winter period to perform maintenance and keep the Soo Locks operating,” Maintenance Branch Chief Nicholas Pettit said in a press release. “The Detroit District team works long hours in extreme conditions to complete a significant amount of maintenance during this annual closure period. The work they perform is unique, especially given the harsh Northern Michigan winter conditions they work in.”

The off-season maintenance will last until the locks open again in the spring and includes many aspects, including the installation of a temporary bridge across the Poe Lock to bring crews and material to harder to access parts of the lock.

Crews will also complete structural inspections and maintenance on the gates. The gates serve as dams at each end of the lock, allowing the chamber to be sealed. Downstream gates will complete major structural repairs and have anchorage components installed.

In addition to the gates, the ship arrestor systems that keep freighters in place in the locks will also undergo major repairs and rehabilitation.

Contractors are already working on the Poe Lock ship arrestor project. OCCI of Missouri was awarded the contract for $17.5 million in July 2021. This winter, they are primarily completing the rehabilitation of the upstream arrestor, installing the new arrestor machinery and replacing the arrestor boom.

There will be a variety of other tasks that crews will complete over the winter, including replacing pier bumpers and preventative maintenance on the electrical systems of both locks.

Officials said all winter maintenance is planned and prepared for before the season to help with the difficult outdoor maintenance.

“With the winter temperatures being more mild than previous years, the Soo Operations team has been proactively prepping for the non-navigation season,” said LeighAnn Ryckeghem, Soo Locks Operations Manager. “Every year, weather poses challenges and adds intensity to maintenance. The team is highly skilled and equipped to safely execute critical projects that allow for continued operational reliability during the navigation season."

More than 4,500 vessels, carrying up to 80 million tons of cargo, maneuver through the locks annually. Iron ore, coal, wheat and limestone are among the most frequently carried commodities.

