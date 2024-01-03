Soo Locks project awards new contract for phase 3 construction

Concrete chamber wall monoliths line an engineering representation of the future New Lock at the Soo in Sault Ste. Marie.

SAULT STE. MARIE — A new contract has been awarded for part of the next phase of construction for the New Lock at the Soo project.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers awarded the $213.8 million contract Option 1B to Kokosing Alberici Traylor (KAT) of Westerville, Ohio.

Contract Option 1B is for the construction of the lock wall monoliths, which are very large concrete wall portions that make up the sides of the chamber along the north and south side of the lock chamber.

There are 21 chamber monoliths each that make up the north and south walls. They will be approximately 44 feet wide and 70 feet tall each. They are constructed by stacking concrete lifts on top of each other.

Construction continues at the Soo Locks in Sault Ste. Marie on Monday, May 16, 2022.

The New Lock at the Soo project is being built in three phases. Phase 1 was completed in 2022, and phase 2 is expected to be completed in summer 2024.

The phase 3 contract was awarded to KAT in July 2022 as a base contract at $1.068 billion. Awarding the base contract allowed the contractor to begin work in 2022 at the same time as phase 2, with the remaining work to be awarded over the next three years as contract options.

“The remaining options are required for a complete lock,” said Kevin McDaniels, deputy district engineer, in a press release.

According to the Army Corps of Engineers, phase 3 construction began in late 2022, and is expected to last seven years, given efficient funding and favorable weather. The new lock is being built where the Sabin Lock used to be but will be the size and capacity of the Poe Lock, at 1,200 feet long and 32 feet deep.

A freighter enters the Soo Locks in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan.

Over the next two years, the Corps of Engineers plans to award four more contracting options totaling $320 million.

As of Dec. 4, KAT has completed over $240 million worth of work, including cofferdam construction, disposing of hazardous materials, demolition of existing structures, construction of a new bridge to the hydropower plant and more.

More than 88 percent of material that is transported through the locks travels through the Poe Lock due to its size. Officials said constructing a new lock the same size as the Poe would limit restrictions and allow more larger vessels to pass through at a time.

The locks are vital to multiple industries, and a six-month closure of the Poe Lock would result in the loss of over an estimated $1 trillion in gross domestic product and 11 million jobs.

