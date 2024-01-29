Here’s how soon Kansans can get their tax refund and where you can find free tax help

Tax season has begun, and while it can be a hassle to gather up all the needed documents and file on time, it can be nice if you expect to see a little more cash in your pocket afterward.

The Internal Revenue Service starts accepting tax returns Monday, Jan. 29, with a Monday, April 15 deadline to file your taxes for 2023. Nationwide, the IRS is expecting 128.7 million individual tax returns to be filed before the deadline, according to a January press release.

Most federal tax refunds are issued within 24 days of the return being filed, according to the press release.

Here are other helpful tools to familiarize yourself with before the 2024 tax season.

Checking the status of your federal tax refund

If you’ve been waiting a while for your federal tax refund to show up in your account, the IRS has an online tool you can use to track its progress.

The “Where’s My Refund” tool can be used either 24 hours after a current-year online file, three to four days after a previous year online file or four weeks after you’ve sent a paper tax return. The tool is updated overnight.

A #FriendlyReminder for the 2024 tax filing season: Use the online tool “Where's My Refund?” to start checking the status of your tax refund 24 hours after #IRS acknowledges receipt of your e-filed tax return: https://t.co/PFiedQsvmp — IRSnews (@IRSnews) January 25, 2024

You’ll need to enter your Social Security number or your tax identification number, filing status and the exact amount you expect to get refunded.

Qualified taxpayers can file their taxes for free using the IRS Free File program. The program gives taxpayers two options, a guided tax software for free online preparation for those with a gross income of $79,000 or less and fillable forms for those with a gross income higher than $79,000.

Checking the status of your Kansas state tax refund

You can also start filing your Kansas state taxes.

They can be filed online through the state Department of Revenue’s Kansas Webfile Tool for free, but only Kansas taxpayers who have filed taxes in the last three years can file online.

Taxpayers who file online should expect to see their state refund in 10 to 14 days, while those who file via mail may have to wait 16 to 20 weeks for the refund to show up in the mail.

The Kansas Department of Revenue has an online tool you can use to check the status of individual tax refunds and see when it may show up in your bank account.

Do you have a tax related question? KDOR’s Taxpayer Assistance Center is here to help!



Contact the Taxpayer Assistance Center at 785-368-2222 Monday through Friday 8 am – 4:45 pm or by email at KDOR_TAC@ks.gov.



In person appointments can be scheduled at https://t.co/79SFCgsf6j pic.twitter.com/dtv8GKynNh — Kansas Department of Revenue (@KanRevenue) January 8, 2024

To use the tool, you have to enter your Social Security number, the amount of the refund expected and if the it is from the income tax or homestead tax.

The tool is updated every day, the agency says. While it is updated daily, KDOR’s website notes it may take a couple days after filing your return for your information to be in the system. If your information is not shown, visit the website the next day.

You can also call the taxpayer assistance center at 785-368-2222 or email KDOR_TAC@ks.gov.

Where to find free tax help in Wichita, Kansas

There are several resources available for those who need help filing their taxes in Wichita this tax season.

The city, along with the AARP and VITA (IRS Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program), provides tax preparation services at three neighborhood resource centers every year from February through April.

Those locations are:

Atwater Neighborhood Resource Center, 2755 E. 19th St. N.

Colvin Neighborhod Resource Center, 2820 S. Roosevelt

Evergreen Neighborhood Resource Center, 2700 N. Woodland