Soon Lian Holdings (Catalist:5MD) Knows How To Allocate Capital Effectively

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Soon Lian Holdings' (Catalist:5MD) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Soon Lian Holdings, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.26 = S$13m ÷ (S$75m - S$25m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Thus, Soon Lian Holdings has an ROCE of 26%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Trade Distributors industry average of 7.7%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Soon Lian Holdings' ROCE against it's prior returns. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Soon Lian Holdings, check out these free graphs here.

What Can We Tell From Soon Lian Holdings' ROCE Trend?

The fact that Soon Lian Holdings is now generating some pre-tax profits from its prior investments is very encouraging. The company was generating losses five years ago, but now it's earning 26% which is a sight for sore eyes. Not only that, but the company is utilizing 68% more capital than before, but that's to be expected from a company trying to break into profitability. This can tell us that the company has plenty of reinvestment opportunities that are able to generate higher returns.

One more thing to note, Soon Lian Holdings has decreased current liabilities to 34% of total assets over this period, which effectively reduces the amount of funding from suppliers or short-term creditors. Therefore we can rest assured that the growth in ROCE is a result of the business' fundamental improvements, rather than a cooking class featuring this company's books.

The Bottom Line On Soon Lian Holdings' ROCE

Overall, Soon Lian Holdings gets a big tick from us thanks in most part to the fact that it is now profitable and is reinvesting in its business. Since the stock has returned a solid 73% to shareholders over the last five years, it's fair to say investors are beginning to recognize these changes. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

One final note, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Soon Lian Holdings (including 2 which are significant) .

