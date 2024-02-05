Soon, you’ll be able to sink your teeth into one of Bobby Flay’s burgers in Charlotte

Food Network chef Bobby Flay’s Bobby’s Burgers is on its way to Charlotte.

When it arrives in SouthPark this spring, you’ll find a menu that keeps the focus on gourmet burgers, of course. Options include:

Crunchburger, with American cheese, potato chips and Bobby’s Sauce

BBQ Smokehouse Burger with bacon, American cheese, a buttermilk onion ring and chipotle barbecue sacuce

Nacho burger with queso, pickled jalapenos, blue corn tortilla chips and tomato chipotle salsa.

Along with the burgers will come his winning “Beat Bobby Flay” Veggie Burger recipe, featuring barbecue mushrooms, chickpeas, quinoa, queso, lettuce tomato and Bobby’s Sauce, plus his fried chicken sandwich with slaw, picklesa and aji amarillo mayo.

Bobby’s Burgers keeps the lineup pretty simple. You can pair your choice of handhold with a selection of fries — available with cheese and bacon — plus onion rings and shakes.

The news was first reported by Axios Charlotte.

The restaurant will be owned and run by Bobby’s Burgers’ Charlotte-based corporate team. The partnership includes key investors and local restaurateur Frank Scibelli, whom you know from Mama Ricotta’s and Little Mama’s, Calle Sol, Yafo Kitchen and more.

The restaurant group has been poised for growth. The Bobby’s Burgers will be Flay’s second location in North Carolina. In the fall, Bobby’s Burgers announced a location would be opening by the end of 2024 at Raleigh-Durham International Airport — its second airport location.

Location: Towers at SouthPark, 6000 Fairview Rd, Charlotte, NC 28210

Menu

Cuisine: American, burgers

Instagram: @bobbysburgers