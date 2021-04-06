How soon — and how long — could you feel side effects of COVID vaccines? What to know

Katie Camero
·3 min read

Scientists and doctors have been telling the public since before COVID-19 vaccines became available in the U.S. that side effects after the shot are normal and should be expected; it’s a sign your body is building a defense against the disease.

And don’t worry if you miss out on the joy that is cold sweats and achy bones, experts say. Some people may not experience side effects at all, even though their bodies are working just as hard.

That’s because no immune system is the same, which means side effects may last longer or be more intense in some people compared to others. So, just how long could arm pain, fever or fatigue last after COVID-19 vaccination? And how soon after getting the shot should you expect to feel side effects, if any at all?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says side effects “may affect your ability to do daily activities, but they should go away in a few days.”

Here’s what late-stage clinical trials have found about side effects for each COVID-19 vaccine authorized for emergency use in the U.S.

Pfizer

Local reactions such as arm pain, swelling and redness after vaccination with the Pfizer COVID-19 shot first appeared any time between 0 (the day of vaccination) and two days after being jabbed among thousands of clinical trial participants. The effects generally lasted one to three days.

After their second dose, people 18 to 55 years old (78%) reported injection site pain more frequently than adults above age 55 (66%).

Systemic reactions such as fatigue, headache and muscle pain — the most common side effects after the Pfizer vaccine — appeared one to two days after either dose, and lasted for about one day.

Side effects were generally more frequent and intense after the second dose compared to the first, and felt more often and severely by younger adults.

Moderna

The most common local reaction to the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine was arm pain, which occurred more often after the first shot and in younger adults. The majority of people said their arm pain began the day after vaccination and lasted for about two days after dose one and three days after dose two.

Swollen lymph nodes in the armpit of the vaccinated arm was the second most common local reaction to the Moderna shot and lasted about one day after the first dose and two days after the second dose.

Local side effects lasted more than a week in some people, occurring in 3.7% of vaccine recipients, and more often in younger adults.

Fatigue, headache and muscle pain after the Moderna shot began one to two days after vaccination, and generally lasted for about two days. Nearly 12% of people reported side effects that lasted for more than a week, including fatigue, headache, muscle pain and joint pain.

A total of seven people who received the vaccine during the trial said their fever lasted beyond a week, suggesting the long-lasting reaction is rare.

Johnson & Johnson

Injection site pain was the most common local side effect after receiving the one-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine in late-stage clinical trials. It was felt most frequently in younger adults. Redness and swelling was also reported.

These reactions appeared within two days of vaccination. Skin redness and arm pain lasted for about two days, while swelling lasted for about three. About 2% of people reported pain that lasted for more than a week.

Headache and fatigue were the most common systemic side effects; they were felt within two days of vaccination and lasted for about the same time, except for nausea and fever, which lasted for about a day.

Some people experienced side effects for longer than a week: 1.6% of people with fatigue, 1.1% with muscle pain and 0.7% with headache.

Don’t worry if you catch coronavirus when fully vaccinated — it can happen. Here’s why

Pfizer COVID vaccine protects children — even more than adults, trial study finds

How well are COVID vaccines working in Americans who got them? CDC reveals new data

Recommended Stories

  • 9 Common Vaccine Myths, Debunked

    Reading, PA – April 1: A detail photo of glass vials of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. At the Olivet Boys and Girls Club Pendora site in Reading, Pennsylvania where the club was running a COVID-19 vaccine clinic in conjunction with The Forge and pharmacist Eric Esterbrook from the West Reading Drug Store giving doses of the Moderna vaccine Thursday afternoon April 1, 2021. (Photo by Ben Hasty/MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images) If you’ve spent as much time scrolling through the dark, foreboding trenches of social media as I have, you may be aware that (gasp!) not everything you’ll read there is totally accurate. And in the age of COVID-19, many of the false claims being disseminated through social media, in forwarded email chains, and even (in an old fashioned, Laura Ingalls twist) by word of mouth, have to do with the virus. There are myths about how it’s contracted, about its symptoms, and, of course, about the COVID-19 vaccines. The misinformation isn’t surprising, says Jessica Malaty Rivera, MS, an infectious disease epidemiologist and the science communication lead at The COVID Tracking Project. “Vaccine hesitancy… has been a persistent problem for many years,” she notes. She points to since-retracted 1998 study that falsely linked the measles, mumps, and rubella vaccine to autism as one major source of modern anti-vaccine sentiment, though it even existed in colonial times, in response to the smallpox vaccine. “Many of these myths have been used for decades,” says Glen Nowak, PhD, a director at the University of Georgia’s Center for Health and Risk Communication, who formerly worked in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s National Immunization Program. “They tend to come from websites and people who are actively working to seed vaccine hesitancy and reluctance. Social media increases the visibility and sharing of those claims.” While the misinformation stems from many different sources, at least some misleading claims seem to be spread by the same websites and people that disseminated election-related falsehoods, The New York Times reports. We asked Dr. Nowak, Malaty Rivera, and other experts to identify — and debunk — the most common misconceptions they come across. But if you hear a surprising or suspect claim that didn’t make this list, Dr. Nowak suggests asking your doctor if it’s true before believing it. Myth: The COVID-19 vaccines aren’t safe because they were developed and tested too quickly. Fact: Although Operation Warp Speed cut much of the bureaucratic red tape that often holds up proposals for a new vaccine, the process of testing the vaccines through clinical trials was no less rigorous. For example, vaccine makers were authorized to conduct pre-clinical trials (which test the vaccine in animals) and phase one clinical trials (which test the vaccine in humans) at the same time, rather than one after another, to save time, Malaty Rivera notes. But each trial lasted as long and looked at as many subjects as it normally would have. “Every single milestone and objective that needed to be met was,” Malaty Rivera stresses. The Food and Drug Administration also required that manufacturers monitor trial participants and gather safety data for eight weeks post-vaccination before applying for emergency use approval, to guarantee there were no adverse effects, a supremely cautious move given that most adverse effects crop up within minutes or days of the jab, Malaty Rivera adds. What’s more, researchers have been studying mRNA, the foundation of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, for more than a decade. “Honestly, Operation Warped Speed was a terribly named initiative,” Malaty Rivera admits, echoing a sentiment Anthony Fauci, MD, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, expressed this fall. “But I’m grateful it happened, it provided a continuous flow of financial resources to keep the research going.” Myth: The COVID-19 vaccines could give you COVID-19. Fact: The vaccines that have gotten emergency use authorization in the U.S. don’t contain the virus that causes COVID-19, so they can’t give it to you. You might experience some side effects, including pain at the site of the injection, headaches, chills, fatigue, and muscle pain, but these are symptoms of your body’s reaction to the vaccine, not the virus. Myth: The negative side effects of the vaccines can be fatal. Fact: This is a relatively widely circulated falsehood, but there’s no evidence that COVID vaccines cause death, the CDC notes. They are proven to prevent death, though, and to protect those around you. One twist on this myth is the claim that COVID-19’s mortality rate is “only” 1%, and therefore not all that dangerous. But “a 1% mortality rate is 10 times more lethal than the seasonal flu,” the Mayo Clinic points out. “In addition, the mortality rate can vary widely and is influenced by age, sex, and underlying health condition.” The bottom line: The vaccines save lives. Myth: The COVID-19 vaccines could alter DNA. Fact: This just isn’t true. The misconception may come from the fact that both the Modera and Pfizer vaccines contain messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA), genetic material our cells use to “read” proteins. The mRNA in the vaccine helps the body recognize and fight back against a key piece of the virus that causes COVID-19; it doesn’t interact with or have anything to do with your cells’ DNA. The mRNA that’s in the vaccine will be broken down and flushed from your body over time. “[Anti-vaccine political groups] are saying mRNA vaccines cause ‘genetically modified humans,’ using the GMO metaphor,” explains Peter Hotez, MD, PhD, a professor at Baylor College of Medicine and the co-director of the Texas Children’s Center for Vaccine Development. “That’s clearly not the case.” Myth: The COVID-19 vaccines can cause infertility or miscarriages. Fact: No evidence has linked the vaccines to infertility and miscarriages, but fear-mongering misinformation campaigns continue to call the COVID vaccine “female sterilization.” “There is zero science to this claim,” Malaty Rivera says. “This is a myth that is so damaging. It’s made up to incite fear, and is ripped straight from the anti-vax playbook from the HPV vaccine. It’s an unoriginal and unscientific claim.” More than 69,000 pregnant people have been vaccinated to date, and early data being tracked by the CDC indicates that vaccines are likely safe and effective during pregnancy. Pregnant people are eligible to get the vaccines in more than 40 states now, and a new study from the American Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology showed that the vaccines offer strong immunity to people who are pregnant. While it’s up to every individual to assess their own risk and comfort levels, Malaty Rivera says that the benefits of the vaccine seem to outweigh the risk of getting COVID-19 for pregnant people — who are more at risk for severe illness if they contract the virus. Myth: The COVID-19 vaccines were developed using fetal tissue. Fact: None of the vaccines contain aborted fetal cells or tissue, and no fetal tissue was used in the development or production of the vaccines. The confusion comes from the use of what are called fetal cell lines, which are lab-replicated fetal cells. They are derived from cells taken from elective abortions that took place decades ago, which have multiplied into new cells over the course of decades. Fetal cell lines offer a way to test treatments on human cells, and are often used medically. They’ve been used, for example, to test treatments for conditions like Parkinson’s. Pfizer and Moderna used fetal cell lines in their vaccine testing, and Johnson & Johnson used them in development and production. But the vaccines themselves contain no fetal cells. Even the Vatican has said that it’s okay for Catholics to get all three vaccines. The Church has hinted that Catholics should try to get a vaccine other than the J&J one if possible, but ultimately says that Catholics have a moral duty to protect themselves and others from the coronavirus by being vaccinated. “If someone wants to morally object to an abortion that happened 50 years ago, that’s one thing,” Malaty Rivera says. “But to prevent life-saving therapies and treatments for people because of one event seems actually morally more reprehensible to me.” Myth: You don’t need a vaccine if you’ve already had COVID-19 and recovered. Fact: You should get one of the vaccines whether or not you’ve already contracted the virus. Although coming down with COVID appears to give you some immunity to the virus, we still don’t know how long that immunity will last, how powerful it is, and how much it will protect you from other COVID-19 variants, Saskia V. Popescu, PhD, an infectious disease epidemiologist and assistant professor at George Mason University, previously told Refinery29. The CDC gives two exceptions: If you’re currently COVID positive, you should wait to receive a vaccine until after you’ve quarantined and have recovered; and if you were treated for the virus with monoclonal antibodies or convalescent plasma, you should wait for 90 days post-treatment to get your jab. Myth: The COVID-19 vaccines are injected with a bar code or microchip to keep track of people. Fact: Although this would make a great sci-fi movie, it’s not true. This bizarre claim originated in a widely distributed Facebook video that contains manipulated footage of Bill and Melinda Gates and Jack Ma, and calls out a company called ApiJect, which in November received a $590 million loan to produce injectors for the vaccines. ApiJect does offer optional “Radio Frequency Identification chip” technology. These chips are meant to go on a syringe’s label and confirm that a vaccine is authentic, unexpired, and unused, Steve Hofman, an ApiJect spokesperson, confirmed to Refinery29. They would never be injected into a human. Plus, as of this writing, no COVID vaccines being used in the U.S. actually opted in to using the chip technology. Myth: The Johnson & Johnson vaccine isn’t as effective as the other two vaccines. Fact: Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine has been shown to be 66% effective in preventing symptomatic COVID-19 globally, and 72% effective at preventing moderate to severe COVID-19 in the U.S. This efficacy rate was technically lower than Moderna’s and Pfizer’s (both are above 90%). But J&J’s vaccine was shown in the trial to have 100% efficacy against hospitalizations and deaths 28 days after vaccination, and that’s the more important figure. “People see the numbers in the headlines, but they miss the nuance,” says Bruce Gellin, MD, MPH, the president of Global Immunization at Sabin Vaccine Institute. The three vaccines being used in the U.S. right now can’t be compared directly, since the trials were conducted at different times, in different parts of the world, and with different COVID-19 variants in play. (For more background info, check out Vox’s comprehensive explainer.) All we need to know is that they were all deemed protective enough to be approved by the FDA, and that they’re all great at keeping us alive. With that perspective, you can’t go wrong — except by not getting vaccinated at all. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vox (@voxdotcom) This story has been updated with a comment from ApiJect. Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?Vaccinated People Can't Carry Or Spread COVIDVaccine Passports Are ComingWhy Do I Feel Guilty About Getting The Vaccine?

  • The Voice Recap: Night 2 of the Battles Tees Up a Couple of Head-Scratching Saves and a Particularly Painful Cut

    OK, so maybe I’m the only viewer of The Voice who was quite so crestfallen to see a Blind Auditions frontrunner get cut Monday night. I always make the mistake of getting too attached to contestants way too early. But even for me, the episode wasn’t a total bummer as a couple of other early […]

  • Baby and Toddler Were Left Home Alone for 3 Days After Their Parents and Brother, 14, Were Killed

    A preliminary hearing revealed horrific new details about the 2019 triple homicide

  • Supreme Court dismisses as moot case questioning Donald Trump's blocking of critics on Twitter

    Trump's electoral defeat and being permanently banned by Twitter rendered the First Amendment case moot, the Supreme Court said.

  • My cat went bananas for this best-selling catnip toy—and it's on sale for just $5!

    "This toy made my cat lose their mind," says one of more than 12,000 five-star Amazon reviewers.

  • Jessica Simpson, 40, Is All Glowy On Easter With Her Adorable Family And No Makeup

    "Good Lord that was an early morning 🐥"

  • Gary mass COVID vaccination site opens as IN lifts mask mandate

    Indiana public health officials announced 669 new COVID-19 cases and 11 additional deaths on Tuesday, as the statewide mask mandate was lifted.

  • Championship gear: Get your Stanford 2021 NCAA women's basketball title merchandise here

    This marks Stanford's first March Madness championship since 1992.

  • 'Men in Kilts' Recap: Sam Heughan Visits Jamie Fraser's 'Outlander' Castle

    Warning: This article contains spoilers for Men in Kilts, Episode 7, “Clans and Tartans.” In the seventh episode of Men in Kilts, Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish explore the history of the Outlander-inspired families — the Frasers, MacKenzies, and more. This episode is all about “Clans and Tartans,” or fams and kilts. They explore Jamie […]

  • Lexus charges to electrified future with LF-Z concept

    The Lexus LF-Z Electrified, a battery electric vehicle (BEV) concept, previewed the driving performance, styling, and technology that will be seen in future EVs from the Japanese carmaker. By Year 2025, Lexus will introduce 20 new vehicle models. These new cars will be BEVs, plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs), and hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs). The LF-Z Electrified also "suggests the direction of... Lexus styling." Lexus described the concept's styling as having "strong proportions and distinctive appearance." The brand's signature and angular "spindle grille" is now a "spindle body" as it now blends in with the front panel. The concept's LED headlights also appear to be designed with the same treatment. The LF-Z Electrified's sides, meanwhile, are applied with equally angular lines and surfaces. And in the rear, a one-piece tail lamp displays the brand's name, and the word "ELECTRIFIED" sits on the lower part of the tailgate aperture. That electrified running gear consists of the LF-Z's battery assembly sitting under the floor of the vehicle. Because of the battery's position, Lexus said the chassis becomes more rigid and the vehicle's center of gravity is lowered for improved dynamics. This design aims to lessen vibrations and unpleasant noise from penetrating the passenger cabin. The concept's 90kwh lithium-ion battery produces 400kW of power and 700Nm of torque, and will give an estimated range of 600 kilometers. The power will be routed to a four-wheel drive technology that Lexus called "DIRECT4." DIRECT4 will allow the "drive force of the high-torque motors to be controlled freely," which will also enable the vehicle's dynamics to be controlled according to human senses and inputs. The drive system will also control the front and rear wheels independently depending on the driving situation. Inside, the LF-Z Electrified cockpit was designed based on the new concept of "tazuna," Japanese for "rein." Inspired by the relationship between horse and rider, who communicate through a single rein, Lexus said the steering wheel switches and the vehicle's head-up display are designed with the driver's concentration in mind. The minimalist interior seamlessly connects the cowl to the front doors and on to the rear doors. Also, a panoramic roof uses long plates of glass that bring a feeling of openness, emphasizing the minimalist environment. The LF-Z will also feature artificial intelligence (AI) tech that will help the driver plot routes and even make restaurant reservations. AI will learn the driver's preferences and act as a "lifestyle concierge." Meanwhile, a digital key as well as a smartphone will allow access to the car, opening and closing the door locks. The doors also have another modern gadget called the E-Latch system. The system pops out the retractable door handles above the vehicle's surface when a driver or passenger approaches with key in hand. The doors can be unlocked and opened smoothly by touching the sensor inside the handle. The LF-Z's suite of gadgets do not stop there. The panoramic roof uses electrochromic glass, is equipped with entertainment functions, and has dimming for privacy and shade. The reclining rear seats, on the other hand, are equipped with a massage function which promise to bring a soothing and peaceful experience to all passengers when traveling. Lexus is also scheduled to open a new business and technical center in March 2024. In the technical center, members involved in Lexus-brand development, design, production technology, and planning will unite in creating the next-generation cars. While technology-rich vehicles like this LF-Z Electrified may take a while to reach our shores, there are locally available hybrid vehicles from Lexus, as well as its sister company Toyota. Photos from Lexus Also read Lexus talks brand transformation, teases possible flagship EV Sporty spice: Lexus unveils 2022 IS 500 F Sport Performance Launch Edition

  • Katie Hill Calls for ‘Unlikely’ Friend Matt Gaetz to Resign if Reports of Sexual Misconduct Are True

    Katie Hill, the former California congresswoman who resigned after having a relationship with a staffer and being a victim of revenge porn, said Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz stood up for her “at one of the darkest moments of [her] life” but that he should “resign immediately” if the accusations of sexual misconduct against him are true. “Let me state it as clearly as possible: If, despite his denials, Matt Gaetz did have sex with a minor, if he did provide girls and young women with drugs and money and gifts in exchange for sex, if he did ask these girls and young women to recruit other women for the same purpose, and if he did show his colleagues images of nude women without their consent, he needs to be held responsible. Some of these actions are criminal and some of them should be. All are morally reprehensible and unacceptable for a lawmaker,” Hill wrote in a Monday op-ed published in Vanity Fair. “If there is even a fraction of truth to these reports, he should resign immediately.” Last week, The New York Times reported that Gaetz is under a Department of Justice investigation for possibly having a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl and traveling with her across state lines. The paper later reported that Gaetz allegedly paid women for sex and asked the women to find others who would also have sex with him and his friends, while CNN reported that Gaetz showed nude photos and videos of women he said he slept with to other lawmakers. He has denied the accusations and said he does not plan to resign. Also Read: Matt Gaetz Says He Has No Plans to Resign In her piece, Hill described how Gaetz came to her defense after nude photos of her began circulating without her consent online and forged a “collegial (and unlikely) friendship,” despite their political and ideological differences. Though she said she hoped the accusations were untrue, she was unwavering in her calls for resignation if they were indeed true. “There are moments when you learn that someone you’ve considered a friend has done something abhorrent. You have to decide whether to stick by them, stay silent, or speak out against them. Many lawmakers have been in this position, but regular people face the same dilemmas in their own lives. Like when a buddy shows you the private pictures of the hot girl he’s sleeping with. Or you find out that a colleague you like and respect has had an inappropriate relationship with a subordinate,” Hill wrote. “Sometimes it’s a tough call. But sometimes it’s not.” Read Hill’s full piece here. Read original story Katie Hill Calls for ‘Unlikely’ Friend Matt Gaetz to Resign if Reports of Sexual Misconduct Are True At TheWrap

  • Valneva's COVID-19 shot set for Phase Three trial this month

    PARIS (Reuters) -Valneva on Tuesday reported positive results for its COVID-19 vaccine in early stage clinical trials and said it planned to launch a Phase Three trial this month. The French drugmaker, whose shot uses the technology behind its licensed Japanese encephalitis vaccine, tested its vaccine in 153 adults with three dose levels based on a schedule of two doses with vaccinations three weeks apart. The vaccine, Valneva said, was "generally safe and well tolerated across all dose groups tested, with no safety concerns identified by an independent Data Safety Monitoring Board".

  • A Miami affair to remember: Larsa Pippen and her married boyfriend split. What we know

    They said it wouldn’t last.

  • Khloé Kardashian's team is scrambling to erase all traces of a photo of her that was posted online 'by mistake'

    Kardashian's rep told Page Six the photo of Khloé standing by a pool was "posted to social media without permission by mistake by an assistant."

  • JetBlue is promising London-bound passengers free meals, wider seats, and more when service finally starts this summer - take a look

    JetBlue is primed to disrupt the trans-Atlantic market with its impending flights to London and passengers can expect low fares and high frills.

  • Facebook, Google, and other tech giants donated tens of thousands of dollars to a Republican group that's pushing voter suppression laws

    After pledging to halt all political contributions in early 2021, Facebook donated $50,000 to a Republican group that supports voter suppression laws.

  • Joss Whedon threatened to harm Gal Gadot's career if she didn't say the lines he wrote for 'Justice League,' report says

    The Hollywood Reporter's sources say Whedon also made disparaging comments about "Wonder Woman" director Patty Jenkins.

  • Georgia voting law 'built on a lie' -White House

    "The Georgia legislation is build on a lie," Psaki told reporters. She said that Republican lawmakers' claims that a new measure would curb voting fraud flew in the face of the facts."There was no widespread fraud in the 2020 election," she said. "What there was, however, was record-setting turnout, especially by voters of color."Democrats won two Georgia runoff races for the U.S. Senate, thanks in part to a surge of African-Americans taking advantage of early voting rules.Psaki said that reality is what drove Georgia Republicans to change voting laws."For politicians who didn't like the outcome, they're not changing their policies to win more votes. They're changing the rules to exclude more voters," she said.Psaki's comments came in response to a question about the decision by Major League Baseball to move its annual All-Star Game from Georgia to Colorado.Professional baseball and other large U.S. corporations, including Coca-Cola and Delta have criticized Georgia's election law.

  • Former Trump official Lynne Patton was penalized for violating the Hatch Act

    In a settlement announced on Tuesday, Patton accepted a 48-month ban from federal employment and was ordered to pay a $1,000 fine.

  • A 'reasonable' journalist would have challenged Meghan Markle: Douglas Murray

    Douglas Murray, associate editor at The Spectator, discusses Piers Morgan's first interview since leaving Good Morning Britain.