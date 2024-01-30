Soon, residents in this Wake County town will have their own Target. Here’s where.

Soon, residents in Fuquay-Varina will no longer need to travel to the next town to get to Target.

By the end of the year, Target will be one of the first tenants in the soon-to-be Gold Leaf Crossing Shopping Center at 1920 North Main Street.

The newly approved 100-acre mixed-used area is in its first development phase, with 234,000 square feet of retail buildings planned and 960 parking spaces.

Target will open the 148,000-square-foot store on 11.5 acres of land in the shopping center.

Target has more than 1,956 stores in the United States, with over 35 locations in North Carolina. Because Fuquay-Varina does not currently have a Target, some residents have been traveling to nearby Holly Springs, Apex, Cary, Morrisville or Raleigh.

When will Target open?

Construction on the Golf Leaf Crossing Center is set to begin this April, along with roadway and infrastructure improvements.

The project was rezoned last August. In the end, it will have up to 800,000 square feet of retail, office and multi-family buildings over the next 10 years. The Charlotte-based developer, FV Retail LLC, intends to design the project as a high-end, integrated mixed-used project similar to Fenton in Cary or North Hills in Raleigh.

Residents can expect Target to be constructed in 2025, according to a spokesperson for Fuquay-Varina. The store is expected to be opened in 2026.

What other stores will be in Gold Leaf Crossing?

So far, Target has been the only store to announce its arrival at the new shopping center.

Other retailers are expected to be announced as construction moves forward.

“I am thrilled that Fuquay-Varina continues to attract new retail and commercial development, solidifying its status as a top destination,” said Mayor Blake Massengill in a social media post. “We will continue to invest in strategic roadways and utility improvements to support additional commercial development.”

Other new stores and restaurants have announced plans to set up in Fuquay-Varina including the Spices Hut Indian Grocery. The store is known for its authentic Indian food, spices and goods. Currently, there are locations in Cary and Morrisville.

La Farm Bakery reopened its doors in downtown Fuquay-Varina in October after closing in 2022.

A town experiencing booming growth

In the past 10 years, Fuquay-Varina’s population doubled from 24,000 residents to about 44,000.

The southeastern Wake County town has attracted major employers, including John Deere Turf Care, Fidelity Bank and various manufacturing companies like Berk-Tek and TE Connectivity.

To meet the town’s growing needs, leaders have prioritized revamping its historic downtown area and investments in parks and recreation programs.

Voters had an opportunity to vote on the 2023 Parks and Recreation Bond in November that would have used $60 million in bonds to construct various parks projects around town. Residents voted not to approve it.

