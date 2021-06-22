Sooner football player charged with DWI

Jun. 22—Sooner football defensive lineman Isaiah Daveion Thomas has officially been charged with a misdemeanor count of driving while impaired, according to a Cleveland County District Court affidavit.

Thomas, 22, of Norman, was arrested at 2:08 a.m. June 13 by University of Oklahoma Police following a traffic violation in the 800 block of South Jenkins Avenue.

According to a court affidavit, OU police saw Thomas' car travel south on northbound-only Buchanan Avenue, then turn east into the 300 block of West Boyd Street. An officer initiated lights around 1:57 a.m. and Thomas turned south on South Jenkins and stopped in the 800 block. The officer reported that Thomas smelled of alcohol and had red, watery eyes.

According to the affidavit, Thomas admitted to the officer that he had consumed alcohol before driving. Dispatch advised that Thomas had an outstanding municipal warrant out of Norman, and the officer asked Thomas to undergo an alcohol-impairment test, which revealed signs of impairment.

According to a report from the OUPD, a passenger drove the car from the scene.

The Cleveland County Sheriff's Office said Thomas was booked into the jail at 2:59 a.m., and a bail bondsman posted $2,000 bond about eight hours later. The warrant request was based on a state charge of driving while intoxicated or impaired.

According to the affidavit, Thomas submitted to a breathalyzer test and registered a blood alcohol level of 0.07%.

The OU Athletics Department said last week that the department is aware of the arrest and is handling it internally.

Thomas earned all-conference honors in 2020, and had eight sacks last season.

