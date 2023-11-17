Sooner Skyfire Showdown to light up Muskogee on Saturday

Nov. 17—Pyrotechnic artists seek to light the Muskogee night with the Sooner SkyFire Showdown this Saturday.

The showdown, which features fireworks set to music, begins around 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Hatbox Field, with gates opening at 4 p.m.

"People are used to just seeing big fireworks in the sky, big booms and that kind of thing," show coordinator Danny Bonanno said. "Of course, there will be that as well, but we're looking more for the choreographing and everything coinciding with the music and keeping the beat. It's something most people haven't really seen around here. There are some special effects."

Five pyrotechnicians will compete to show the best display. They are Bryan Leonard, James and Chrissy Clayton, Dale McDaniel, Dan Muzzey and Oklahoma Pyrotechnics Club.

"There are some handpicked judges who will decide the winner," Bonanno said. "The winner will get a 4-foot tall trophy and bragging rights."

Visitors will get a ticket to vote on a People's Choice award. They put their ticket in their favorite contestant's box.

Muskogee pyrotechnician Mack Parks, who presented a public display in August, will do the National Anthem display.

"He's got a really cool effect planned," Bonanno said. "It will wow people, for sure."

A closing show will feature professional display fireworks.

Bonanno said pyrotechnic events are becoming more popular.

"We decided we wanted to bring a pyrotechnic event to Oklahoma since there hasn't been one here in several years," he said. "The biggest we're going to be shooting is a 10-inch fireworks shell. We're pretty certain it's the largest that's been shot in Oklahoma, but we know for a fact it's the largest in Muskogee."

Another popular display is the fireball, he said. "It's a steel mortar tube and it's igniting gasoline, and it makes a big giant ball of fire in the sky."