Will SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH) Spend Its Cash Wisely?

Just because a business does not make any money, does not mean that the stock will go down. For example, although software-as-a-service business Salesforce.com lost money for years while it grew recurring revenue, if you held shares since 2005, you'd have done very well indeed. But while history lauds those rare successes, those that fail are often forgotten; who remembers Pets.com?

So should SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? In this report, we will consider the company's annual negative free cash flow, henceforth referring to it as the 'cash burn'. Let's start with an examination of the business' cash, relative to its cash burn.

When Might SOPHiA GENETICS Run Out Of Money?

You can calculate a company's cash runway by dividing the amount of cash it has by the rate at which it is spending that cash. In September 2022, SOPHiA GENETICS had US$189m in cash, and was debt-free. Importantly, its cash burn was US$84m over the trailing twelve months. Therefore, from September 2022 it had 2.3 years of cash runway. Arguably, that's a prudent and sensible length of runway to have. Importantly, if we extrapolate recent cash burn trends, the cash runway would be noticeably longer. You can see how its cash balance has changed over time in the image below.

How Well Is SOPHiA GENETICS Growing?

At first glance it's a bit worrying to see that SOPHiA GENETICS actually boosted its cash burn by 45%, year on year. The silver lining is that revenue was up 21%, showing the business is growing at the top line. Considering both these factors, we're not particularly excited by its growth profile. While the past is always worth studying, it is the future that matters most of all. For that reason, it makes a lot of sense to take a look at our analyst forecasts for the company.

Can SOPHiA GENETICS Raise More Cash Easily?

While SOPHiA GENETICS seems to be in a fairly good position, it's still worth considering how easily it could raise more cash, even just to fuel faster growth. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. By comparing a company's annual cash burn to its total market capitalisation, we can estimate roughly how many shares it would have to issue in order to run the company for another year (at the same burn rate).

Since it has a market capitalisation of US$183m, SOPHiA GENETICS' US$84m in cash burn equates to about 46% of its market value. From this perspective, it seems that the company spent a huge amount relative to its market value, and we'd be very wary of a painful capital raising.

How Risky Is SOPHiA GENETICS' Cash Burn Situation?

On this analysis of SOPHiA GENETICS' cash burn, we think its cash runway was reassuring, while its cash burn relative to its market cap has us a bit worried. Even though we don't think it has a problem with its cash burn, the analysis we've done in this article does suggest that shareholders should give some careful thought to the potential cost of raising more money in the future. Its important for readers to be cognizant of the risks that can affect the company's operations, and we've picked out 2 warning signs for SOPHiA GENETICS that investors should know when investing in the stock.

