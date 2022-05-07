Sophie Turner Reveals Why She Shut Down Kendall Jenner At The Met Gala

Actor Sophie Turner revealed Friday that she shuts down fellow celebrities not because she doesn’t like them, but because she likes them too much.

“I’m really bad around celebrities. I can’t quite fathom that I’m actually invited to these things and I’m not a competition winner,” the “Game of Thrones” alum told “The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon of the high-profile bashes she attends.

“Every celebrity I come into contact with, I like act up or say something stupid and recently it’s been, if a celebrity interacts with me, I immediately just shut them down and I’m like, ‘I don’t want anything to do with you,’” Turner explained.

Turner recalled rejecting model and reality TV star Kendall Jenner’s invitation to an after-party at this year’s Met Gala.

“I love the Kardashians but I think she’s so gorgeous in real life and I was so struck by her beauty. They were having this low-key after-party, she went, ‘Do you want to come?’ and I just went, ‘No. No. No, I don’t.’”

“Why do I do this to myself?” she mocked herself.

Watch the interview here:

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

