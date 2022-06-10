A 'sophisticated' 7-part plan. 'Slipping in people's blood': Takeaways from prime-time Jan. 6 hearing

WASHINGTON — Members of a House Committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol began Thursday outlining their case that the insurrection was the final act of an intricate scheme orchestrated by former President Donald Trump to overturn the 2020 election.

"January 6 was the culmination of an attempted coup," the committee's chairman, Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., said in opening remarks of a primetime hearing, calling it Trump's "last, most desperate" attempt to stop the transfer of power.

Live updates: Jan. 6 committee says probe reveals Trump led and directed effort to overturn 2020 election

After months of closed-door depositions, interviews and subpoenas, the made-for-television public hearing gave committee members their first chance to show Americans what they found.

Whether their findings will produce a criminal case against Trump remains unclear, but the committee's evidence seeks to prove Trump's culpability for spearheading the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Here are key revelations and takeaways from Thursday's hearing:

Evidence will show Trump 'knew' he lost the election, committee says

At the heart of the committee's case is a fundamental point: Trump and his advisers "knew" he lost the 2020 election to Joe Biden.

"But despite this, President Trump engaged in a massive effort to spread false and fraudulent information to convince huge portions of the U.S. population that fraud had stolen the election from him," Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., said during opening remarks. "This was not true."

More than a year and a half after the attack, Trump continues to make baseless allegations that the election was stolen. Leading up to the Jan. 6 insurrection, Trump for weeks made false claims of voting fraud and illegal mail-in voting in key swing states.

Miss the Jan. 6 hearing?: Here's what Bill Barr, Ivanka Trump, Capitol Police and others said

Cheney said the committee's second hearing, set for Monday, will detail how "Donald Trump and his advisers knew that he had, in fact, lost the election."

Story continues

She highlighted some of the evidence to that effect, including comments from Trump senior adviser Jason Miller in his deposition recounting how Trump's data expert, days after the election, told Trump in "pretty blunt terms that he was going to lose."

Cheney also shared a video of Trump campaign lawyer Alex Cannon recounting how he told Trump Chief of Staff Mark Meadows: "We weren't finding anything that would be sufficient to change the results in any of the key states."

Alex Cannon, Trump campaign lawyer, is seen onscreen during a House Select Committee hearing to Investigate the January 6th attack on the US Capitol, in the Cannon House Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC on June 9, 2022.

A 'sophisticated seven-part plan' to overturn the election

Committee members argued the Jan. 6 attack was "not a spontaneous riot," but the last chapter of a broader conspiracy that had seven parts.

"Donald Trump oversaw and coordinated a sophisticated seven-part plan to overturn the presidential election and prevent the transfer of presidential power," Cheney said.

Cheney did not identify each of those parts but provided an outline of what will come out in future hearings.

Topics include Trump's baseless election fraud claims; his plans to corruptly replace Acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen; Trump's pressure on former Vice President Mike Pence to reject state electors; Trump's pressure on state officials to overturn election results; and Trump summoning a mob to attack the Capitol on Jan. 6.

People gather in a park outside of the U.S. Capitol to watch the Jan. 6 House committee investigation in Washington, Thursday, June 9, 2022, as the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol holds the first in a series of hearings laying out its findings.

Trump loyalists – and family – didn't go along with Trump's plans

A major theme raised by committee members in Thursday's hearing is that Trump's own advisers and family members didn't believe in Trump's efforts to overturn the election.

"I told the president it was bull---- and I didn't want to be part of it," former Trump Attorney General William Barr said in a videotaped deposition presented by the committee.

Ivanka Trump, Trump’s daughter and senior adviser, said she accepted the Justice Department’s finding of no fraud sufficient to overturn the 2020 election, in contrast to her father.

“It affected my perspective,” Ivanka Trump said. “I respect Attorney General Barr, so I accepted what he was saying.”

More: Who were the witnesses at the Jan. 6 committee hearing? Here's who testified about the Capitol riot

A day after the attack, Fox News host Sean Hannity texted White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany about what Trump needed: "No more crazy people" and "no more stolen election talk ... Many people will quit." McEnany texted back: “Love that. Thank you. That is the playbook.”

"The White House staff knew that President Trump was willing to entertain and use conspiracy theories to achieve his ends," Cheney said. "They knew the president needed to be cut off from all of those who have encouraged him. They knew that President Donald Trump was too dangerous to be left alone."

A rift between Trump and his top aides was also apparent during the attack itself, according to committee members, as the former president ignored pleas by staff to call off the rioters.

Cheney said the hearings to come will show that Trump believed rioters at the Capitol were, in his words, "doing what they should be doing." Cheney said testimony will show Trump’s response to “Hang Mike Pence” chants on Jan. 6 was: “Maybe our supporters have the right idea. Mike Pence deserves it.”

In the spotlight: Pence is central in Jan. 6 investigation as 'constitutional patriot' who defied Trump, became mob target

'Trump asked us': Rioters, in their own words, say Trump inspired them

Thompson pointed to a Dec. 19 tweet from Trump calling his followers to Washington on Jan. 6, saying the committee has "substantial evidence" that the tweet energized individuals from the far-right Proud Boys organization and other extremist groups.

That tweet, according to the committee, came one day after Trump met with former aide Gen. Michael Flynn, attorney Sidney Powell and adviser Rudy Giuliani, among others, to discuss “having the military seize voting machines and potentially rerun elections," Cheney said.

In this Jan. 6, 2021, photo, Proud Boys members Zachary Rehl, left, and Ethan Nordean, left, walk toward the U.S. Capitol in Washington, in support of President Donald Trump. Members of the Proud Boys have been indicted on charges that they planned and carried out a coordinated attack on the U.S. Capitol to stop Congress from certifying President Joe Biden's electoral victory.

Filmmaker Nick Quested, who was at the Jan. 6 attack documenting the Proud Boys, told the committee that members of the group started making their way to the Capitol before Trump even started his speech outside the White House.

"They weren't there for President Trump's speech," Thompson said. "We know that because they left for the Capitol before President Trump's speech began."

The hearing concluded with a video featuring the remarks of rioters, including Proud Boys, who committee members said numbered between 250 and 300 at the Capitol.

"We were invited by the president of the United States!" one man is shown shouting during the attack.

"I did believe the election was being stolen, and Trump asked us to come," said Robert Schornak, another rioter who was sentenced to 36 months of probation, in a videotaped deposition.

"He personally asked for us to come to be seen that day," said Eric Barber, who also stormed the Capitol.

'Slipping in people's blood': Capitol Police officer gives emotional account

In the night's most disturbing and emotional account, a Capitol Police officer who was injured during the attack described a “war scene” that caused her breath to catch as she saw what was going on.

Caroline Edwards said the scene was "something like I had seen out of the movies."

"I couldn’t believe my eyes. There were officers on the ground. They were bleeding. They were throwing up. I saw friends with blood all over their faces. I was slipping in people’s blood. I was catching people as they fell. It was carnage. It was chaos.”

In her opening statement, Edwards said that rioters called her “Nancy Pelosi’s dog” and “a traitor to my country, my oath and my Constitution” during the attacks at the Capitol.

“In actuality, I was none of those things,” she said. “I was an American standing face to face with other Americans asking myself… how we had gotten here?”

Contributing: Rebecca Morin, David Jackson, Bart Jansen, Erin Mansfield

Reach Joey Garrison on Twitter @joeygarrison.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Takeaways from Jan. 6 hearing: Trump 'knew,' carnage at the Capitol