Sophomore forward Lylah Spring is dominating for Golden Eagles

Dec. 29—CHEYENNE — Laramie County Community College sophomore Lylah Spring had very little knowledge about Cheyenne and the state of Wyoming growing up in Brisbane, Australia.

"I'm not going to lie, I had no idea what (Cheyenne, Wyoming) was like before LCCC got in contact with me," Spring said with a laugh.

But when she decided that she wanted to take the next step in her development, Spring started looking to the United States for places to play college basketball. Thanks to some help from her friend's dad, she was able to get in touch with Golden Eagles coach Ayana McWilliams.

Through multiple conversations with the coaching staff, Spring decided to commit to LCCC prior to last season. She became a stalwart in the Golden Eagles' lineup, helping them to a semifinal appearance in the Region IX tournament.

Now, with a year of college basketball under her belt, Spring is helping mentor and lead a new group of Eagles.

"She's just a lovable and likable kid," McWilliams said. "All of her teammates attract to her, so she's been a solid leader on that front. She's been able to help smooth over the transition for some of those other kids who aren't used to being away from home for so long. She's been an amazing presence, for sure."

Spring has been one of the most important players on the Eagles' roster this season, and the numbers back up that claim. She sits as the team's leading scorer at the Christmas break, averaging more than 15 points and eight rebounds per game.

Most recently, Spring picked up Region IX player of the week honors after a 30-point, 20-rebound, eight-block performance to help LCCC beat Air Force Prep 80-58. Her point total was two off the school record, and her block numbers rewrote the LCCC record books.

Spring credits those that came before her at LCCC with helping her get to the point she is at today.

"Last year, we had a really strong leadership group in our sophomores that held me accountable when I needed to be held accountable," Spring said. "Coach McWilliams has always been there for me. She always helps me out. (Outside that) I just have to play my game and what happens, happens."

While Spring has become adept at scoring for LCCC, the 6-foot-1 center takes far more pride in her abilities on the defensive end. Spring currently leads LCCC with 2.3 blocks per game. No other member of the team averages more than a half block per game.

"I get very hyped off my defense," Spring said. "Blocking shots is one of my fortes, and I love it. It gets me so hyped, and my teammates get hyped with me. It's just like, 'Not in my house. You're not going to drive to the basket (on me) and expect to get anything easy.'"

Blocking shots is something Spring has always been strong at. While she has the size to be efficient at it, her skills as a shot blocker go back to her days playing basketball in Australia.

"I've actually been pretty decent at it (for a long time)," Spring said. "Even back home, I would lead shot blocking. Being around the team I was back home, there was a lot of shot blockers. So, you learn how to time it and everything."

Since coming to the United States, McWilliams believes Spring has made tremendous strides in her development. The biggest improvement she has made is to her patience in games.

"Finding her patience and finding her spots and taking quality shots (is what I've been most impressed with)," McWilliams said. "We hammer it down to her on the interior, but she takes all that pressure on. We know that everyone focuses in on her and know that we like to go to her all the time."

"Just her being able to take on and handle that pressure (has been great to see)."

LCCC finished out the first half of the season on a three-game skid, with losses to two ranked opponents. In order to achieve the goal of winning a Region IX title, Spring said the team needs to continue to learn how to play with each other.

"There are some kinks that we still haven't figured out," Spring said. "There are some facial expressions that we are working out, but learning how to play with each other is still our biggest thing."

Matt Atencio covers Laramie County prep sports for WyoSports. He can be reached at matencio@wyosports.net. Follow him on X at @MattAtencio5.