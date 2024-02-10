Sophomores invited to take a second look at Pioneer Career and Technology Center

SHELBY — Pioneer Career and Technology Center will have a second-look open house Thursday from 6-7:30 p.m. for area sophomores.

College-NOW Business and College-NOW Engineering will host at the Kehoe Center in Shelby. Pioneer Performing Arts will showcase its offerings at Theatre 166 in downtown Mansfield, located at 166 Park Ave. West. All other programs will be at Pioneer's main campus in Shelby.

Pioneer's labs are equipped to help students earn industry certifications and college credits while offering a hands-on education experience. Numerous College Credit Plus classes are available, enabling students to graduate with additional college credits.

Students at Pioneer Career and Technology Center participate in clubs, activities and sports at their home schools, as well as engage in activities and clubs at Pioneer. These include Health Occupations Students of America, Student Council, National Technical Honor Society, Business Professionals of America, Future Farmers of America, SkillsUSA and more.

Applications for enrollment are being accepted at go2pioneer.com, with the priority deadline set for Feb. 29. Students attending the open house can apply on-site.

Visit go2pioneer.com or call 419-347-7744 for information.

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Pioneer Career and Technology Center hosting Shelby OH open house