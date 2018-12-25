Is Sopra Steria Group (EPA:SOP) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors?

A large part of investment returns can be generated by dividend-paying stock given their role in compounding returns over time. Historically, Sopra Steria Group (EPA:SOP) has paid a dividend to shareholders. It currently yields 3.0%. Let’s dig deeper into whether Sopra Steria Group should have a place in your portfolio.

When assessing a stock as a potential addition to my dividend Portfolio, I look at these five areas:

Does it pay an annual yield higher than 75% of dividend payers?

Has its dividend been stable over the past (i.e. no missed payments or significant payout cuts)?

Has the amount of dividend per share grown over the past?

Can it afford to pay the current rate of dividends from its earnings?

Will it have the ability to keep paying its dividends going forward?

ENXTPA:SOP Historical Dividend Yield December 25th 18 More

How does Sopra Steria Group fare?

Sopra Steria Group has a trailing twelve-month payout ratio of 34%, meaning the dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. However, going forward, analysts expect SOP’s payout to fall to 25% of its earnings. Assuming a constant share price, this equates to a dividend yield of 3.5%. However, EPS should increase to €8.1, meaning that the lower payout ratio does not necessarily implicate a lower dividend payment.

When thinking about whether a dividend is sustainable, another factor to consider is the cash flow. A business with strong cash flow can sustain a higher divided payout ratio than a company with weak cash flow.

If there is one thing that you want to be reliable in your life, it’s dividend stocks and their constant income stream. Although SOP’s per share payments have increased in the past 10 years, it has not been a completely smooth ride. Shareholders would have seen a few years of reduced payments in this time.

Relative to peers, Sopra Steria Group produces a yield of 3.0%, which is high for IT stocks but still below the market’s top dividend payers.

Next Steps:

Taking into account the dividend metrics, Sopra Steria Group ticks most of the boxes as a strong dividend investment, putting it in my list of top dividend payers. Given that this is purely a dividend analysis, I urge potential investors to try and get a good understanding of the underlying business and its fundamentals before deciding on an investment. I’ve put together three pertinent factors you should look at:

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



