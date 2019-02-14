Is Sopra Steria Group’s (EPA:SOP) Return On Capital Employed Any Good?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

Today we’ll look at Sopra Steria Group (EPA:SOP) and reflect on its potential as an investment. Specifically, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

First of all, we’ll work out how to calculate ROCE. Then we’ll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Finally, we’ll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that ‘one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar’.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Sopra Steria Group:

0.11 = €269m ÷ (€3.8b – €1.6b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2018.)

Therefore, Sopra Steria Group has an ROCE of 11%.

Does Sopra Steria Group Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. It appears that Sopra Steria Group’s ROCE is fairly close to the IT industry average of 13%. Separate from Sopra Steria Group’s performance relative to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms looks satisfactory, and it may be worth researching in more depth.

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

Sopra Steria Group’s Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Sopra Steria Group has total assets of €3.8b and current liabilities of €1.6b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 42% of its total assets. Sopra Steria Group has a medium level of current liabilities, which would boost the ROCE.

The Bottom Line On Sopra Steria Group’s ROCE

While its ROCE looks good, it’s worth remembering that the current liabilities are making the business look better. But note: Sopra Steria Group may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with strong recent earnings growth (and a P/E ratio below 20).