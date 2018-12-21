Here’s What Soprano Oyj’s (HEL:SOPRA) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us

This article is for investors who would like to improve their understanding of price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We’ll show how you can use Soprano Oyj’s (HEL:SOPRA) P/E ratio to inform your assessment of the investment opportunity. Soprano Oyj has a price to earnings ratio of 12.95, based on the last twelve months. That means that at current prices, buyers pay €12.95 for every €1 in trailing yearly profits.

View our latest analysis for Soprano Oyj

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Soprano Oyj:

P/E of 12.95 = €0.30 ÷ €0.023 (Based on the year to June 2018.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio implies that investors pay a higher price for the earning power of the business. All else being equal, it’s better to pay a low price — but as Warren Buffett said, ‘It’s far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price.’

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. Earnings growth means that in the future the ‘E’ will be higher. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. A lower P/E should indicate the stock is cheap relative to others — and that may attract buyers.

It’s great to see that Soprano Oyj grew EPS by 24% in the last year. And it has bolstered its earnings per share by 27% per year over the last five years. So one might expect an above average P/E ratio.

How Does Soprano Oyj’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio indicates whether the market has higher or lower expectations of a company. The image below shows that Soprano Oyj has a lower P/E than the average (21.6) P/E for companies in the professional services industry.

HLSE:SOPRA PE PEG Gauge December 21st 18 More

This suggests that market participants think Soprano Oyj will underperform other companies in its industry. Many investors like to buy stocks when the market is pessimistic about their prospects. If you consider the stock interesting, further research is recommended. For example, I often monitor director buying and selling.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don’t Consider The Balance Sheet

Don’t forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

How Does Soprano Oyj’s Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Soprano Oyj has net debt worth just 0.8% of its market capitalization. So it doesn’t have as many options as it would with net cash, but its debt would not have much of an impact on its P/E ratio.

The Verdict On Soprano Oyj’s P/E Ratio

Soprano Oyj trades on a P/E ratio of 12.9, which is below the FI market average of 16.2. The EPS growth last year was strong, and debt levels are quite reasonable. The low P/E ratio suggests current market expectations are muted, implying these levels of growth will not continue.

Investors should be looking to buy stocks that the market is wrong about. If the reality for a company is not as bad as the P/E ratio indicates, then the share price should increase as the market realizes this. Although we don’t have analyst forecasts, shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.