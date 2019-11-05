The Soprano Oyj (HEL:SOPRA) Share Price Is Down 61% So Some Shareholders Are Wishing They Sold

Statistically speaking, long term investing is a profitable endeavour. But unfortunately, some companies simply don't succeed. For example the Soprano Oyj (HEL:SOPRA) share price dropped 61% over five years. That's not a lot of fun for true believers. And some of the more recent buyers are probably worried, too, with the stock falling 22% in the last year. The good news is that the stock is up 4.5% in the last week.

Check out our latest analysis for Soprano Oyj

Given that Soprano Oyj only made minimal earnings in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue to gauge its business development. Generally speaking, we'd consider a stock like this alongside loss-making companies, simply because the quantum of the profit is so low. For shareholders to have confidence a company will grow profits significantly, it must grow revenue.

In the last five years Soprano Oyj saw its revenue shrink by 9.2% per year. That's definitely a weaker result than most pre-profit companies report. Arguably, the market has responded appropriately to this business performance by sending the share price down 17% (annualized) in the same time period. It's fair to say most investors don't like to invest in loss making companies with falling revenue. This looks like a really risky stock to buy, at a glance.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

HLSE:SOPRA Income Statement, November 5th 2019 More

You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

A Different Perspective

Soprano Oyj shareholders are down 22% for the year, but the market itself is up 10%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 17% over the last half decade. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. Is Soprano Oyj cheap compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

If you are like me, then you will not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on FI exchanges.

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.