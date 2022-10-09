Fake heiress Anna Sorokin talks deportation, house arrest

FILE - Anna Sorokin returns to the courtroom Thursday, April 25, 2019, in New York. Convicted swindler Anna Sorokin spoke to The New York Times about how important it is to her to remain in New York despite risks of deportation. Sorokin, 31, was released Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, from U.S immigration custody to house arrest. She told the Times she would feel like she was “running from something” if she were to let herself be deported to Germany. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
231
·2 min read

NEW YORK (AP) — Convicted swindler Anna Sorokin spoke to The New York Times about how important it is to her to remain in New York despite risks of deportation.

Sorokin's case became the basis for the series “Inventing Anna” on Netflix. She was released Friday from U.S immigration custody to house arrest. She told the Times she would feel like she was “running from something” if she were to let herself be deported to Germany.

“Letting them deport me would have been like a sign of capitulation — confirmation of this perception of me as this shallow person who only cares about obscene wealth, and that’s just not the reality.” Sorokin told the Times late Friday night.

Last week, an immigration judge cleared the way for Sorokin, 31, to be released to home confinement while the deportation fight plays out. Now, she is wearing an ankle monitor after posting a $10,000 bond.

Sorokin for years used the name Anna Delvey to pass herself off as the wealthy daughter of a German diplomat, and lied about having a $67 million (68 million euros) bankroll overseas to create the impression that she could cover her debts, prosecutors said.

After serving three years in prison for conning $275,000 from banks, hotels and rich New Yorkers to finance her luxurious lifestyle, Sorokin was detained by immigration authorities last year who argued she had overstayed her visa and must return to Germany, where she is a citizen.

When asked about what she plans to do now, Sorokin told the Times she’s working on her own podcast, which hasn’t come to fruition yet, and that she wants to work on criminal justice reform to highlight the struggles of other girls.

Sorokin also spoke about how much she has learned while being in jail, and how it’s impossible “to have been through what I’ve been through without changing.”

___

This story has been updated to correct the day Sorokin was released from U.S immigration custody to Friday, not Saturday.

Recommended Stories

  • Midges swarm Browns field, stands during game with Chargers

    Those October nuisances, the midges, are back. The flying insects that impacted a Cleveland-New York Yankees playoff game 15 years ago swarmed the field and stands at FirstEnergy Stadium as the Browns and Los Angeles Chargers played Sunday. During pregame warmups, players on both teams swatted away the pests, which seemed to be thicker along the Chargers' shaded sideline.

  • Another Challenge to New York's Gun Law: Sheriffs Who Won't Enforce It

    LYONS, N.Y. — Robert Milby, Wayne County’s new sheriff, has been in law enforcement most of his adult life, earning praise and promotions for conscientious service. But recently, Milby has attracted attention for a different approach to the law: ignoring it. Milby is among at least a half-dozen sheriffs in upstate New York who have said they have no intention of aggressively enforcing gun regulations that state lawmakers passed last summer, forbidding concealed weapons in so-called sensitive are

  • Pandemic exodus left Bay Area with largest drop in household income in U.S.

    The San Francisco Bay area has long been known as the home of Big Tech - and the extreme wealth the industry has created. But during the pandemic, as workers and companies relocated elsewhere, San Francisco experienced the largest drop in median household income among top U.S. metropolitan areas, according to data from the Census Bureau. The median household income in the metropolitan area that includes San Francisco, Oakland and Berkeley fell from $121,551 in 2019 to $116,005 in 2021, according

  • Hurricane risk models 'aren’t capturing what’s happening': Former FEMA director

    Florida’s insurance market was depleted long before Hurricane Ian made landfall, with six insurers deemed insolvent this year alone. The aftermath of the most powerful storm to hit Southern Florida is expected to exacerbate the slow moving crisis further, leaving millions of residents in the state without insurance coverage.

  • Lions CB Saivion Smith leaves field in ambulance, evaluated for neck injury

    Lions CB Saivion Smith suffered an injury against the Patriots.

  • 'Those comments were reckless': Pompeo slams Biden's 'Armageddon' remarks

    He urged the president to pursue "quiet diplomacy."

  • 'A time bomb': Anger rising in a hot spot of Iran protests

    Growing up under a repressive system, Sharo, a 35-year-old university graduate, never thought she would hear words of open rebellion spoken out loud. Sharo said that after three weeks of protests, triggered by the death of a young woman in the custody of the feared morality police, anger at the authorities is only rising, despite a bloody crackdown that has left dozens dead and hundreds in detention. “The situation here is tense and volatile,” she said, referring to the city of Sanandaj in the majority Kurdish home district of the same name in northwestern Iran, one of the hot spots of the protests.

  • Judge Narrows Trial of Analyst Who Reported Salacious Claims About Trump

    WASHINGTON — John H. Durham, the Trump-era special counsel, set off political reverberations last year when he unveiled a lengthy indictment of an analyst he accused of lying to the FBI about sources for the so-called Steele dossier, a discredited compendium of political opposition research about purported ties between Donald Trump and Russia. But the trial of the analyst, Igor Danchenko, which opens Tuesday with jury selection in federal court in Alexandria, Virginia, now appears likely to be s

  • Howard Schultz's fight to stop a Starbucks barista uprising

    SEATTLE - Howard Schultz, the billionaire founder of Starbucks, stood alone beside the auditorium stage at the company's global headquarters. The room was packed with 200 of his top executives, all waiting for him to speak. But first Schultz wanted them to hear from their employees across the country. The lights dimmed and their recorded voices filled the room.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Washington Post. "My last three shifts I've

  • Small businesses get creative to hire hard-to-find labor

    Almost two-thirds of small businesses were hiring or trying to hire in September.

  • Education Secretary is 'more excited' about income-driven payments than forgiveness

    Education Secretary Miguel Cardona says that changes to income-driven repayment plans have been overlooked.

  • Charlie Puth Claims No One 'Was Present' at Ellen DeGeneres' Record Label: 'They Just Disappeared'

    After Greyson Chance said he felt "completely abandoned" by Ellen DeGeneres' record label, Charlie Puth talks about his experience at the short-lived eleveneleven

  • Trump speaks via video at rally of global far-right in Spain

    Former U.S. President Donald Trump has thrown his weight behind Spain’s far-right in a video shown at a rally in Madrid that also featured messages by the leading stars of Europe's populist right like Italy’s Giorgia Meloni and Hungary’s Viktor Orban. In a recording that lasted under 40 seconds made while Trump was on an airplane, Trump thanked Spain’s far-right Vox party and its leader Santiago Abascal for what he called the “great job” they do.

  • Boy tackled by security after running on field at Bucs game

    A police officer later told the AP the boy is older than 10, but he couldn't release his information because he's a juvenile. Tampa Police Department spokesman Lt. Abe Carmack said there was “an incident involving a juvenile” at Raymond James Stadium during the game but no charges will be filed and no arrest was made. The incident occurred while the Buccaneers were lining up for an extra point after Leonard Fournette's 1-yard touchdown run gave them a 6-0 lead.

  • Vegas showgirls describe shock of stabbings that left 2 dead

    Victims of a quick series of stabbings on the Las Vegas Strip described the shock and horror of the unexpected attack on a group of showgirls and others outside a casino that left two people dead and six injured. Police arrested Yoni Barrios, 32, after a short chase blocks from where they say he attacked four showgirls and ended up stabbing eight people on Thursday. An arrest report released Friday said Barrios told police some of the victims had laughed at him and he “let the anger out.”

  • Don Lemon Bids Emotional Farewell on Final CNN Prime-Time Show: 'I Hope I Made You Proud'

    Lemon began working at CNN as a correspondent in 2006, before he joined CNN Tonight as a host in 2014. Last May, he debuted on his own show, Don Lemon Tonight

  • Americans Griner, Whelan may gain release from Russia by year-end, ex-U.S. diplomat says

    WNBA star Brittney Griner and former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, who are being held in Russia, could gain release by the end of this year, said former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Bill Richardson, who traveled to Moscow in September. Richardson told CNN in an interview on Sunday that he had met with senior Russian officials and individuals close to Russian President Vladimir Putin during his trip, though his visit was not on behalf of the United States. "I am cautiously optimistic on the Griner (and) Whelan negotiations," said Richardson, who is also former governor of New Mexico and who has worked privately to secure the release of American detainees abroad.

  • 'The Cash Monster Was Insatiable': How Insurers Exploited Medicare for Billions

    The health system Kaiser Permanente called doctors in during lunch and after work and urged them to add additional illnesses to the medical records of patients they hadn’t seen in weeks. Doctors who found enough new diagnoses could earn bottles of Champagne or a bonus in their paycheck. Anthem, a large insurer now called Elevance Health, paid more to doctors who said their patients were sicker. And executives at UnitedHealth Group, the country’s largest insurer, told their workers to mine old me

  • ‘Ukraine is going to win’: Estonia’s departing spy chief opens up on Putin’s war

    Mikk Marran, the head of Estonia’s foreign intelligence agency, is optimistic about the future because he feels vindicated about the past.

  • Mark Meadows told incoming Biden chief of staff Ron Klain during the presidential transition that 'no president' received a daily intelligence briefing: book

    According to The NYT, Trump often eschewed reading through detailed intelligence reports but was attracted to graphics and other data-driven visuals.