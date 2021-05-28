Soroptimist International, which advocates for women, bestows 2 ‘Live Your Dreams Awards’

Since it was awarded consultative status at the United Nations in 1948, Soroptimist International has been known as “The Global Voice for Women.”

Started in Oakland, California in 1921, the volunteer organization has a worldwide network with more than 70,000 members in 121 countries.

Locally, the Miami/Coral Gables Soroptimist International club recently awarded its “Live Your Dream Awards” to Khrynstene Jackson, who is pursuing a degree from Miami Dade College, and Claudia Gaviria, who is enrolled in a cybersecurity program at University of Miami.

“The SI Live Your Dream Award is a unique education award for women who provide the primary financial support for their families. The Award gives women the resources they need to improve their education, skills and employment prospects,” said Margaret McCaffery, SI President Coral Gables/Miami.

This year also marks the group’s 100th anniversary to mark its suffrage efforts that resulted in women having the right to vote. Members continue to fight for human rights and gender equality around the world.

The local club also provides home-cooked meals for Camillus House residents, and delivers toiletries, blankets, and other supplies to the Jackson Memorial Perdue Medical Center in Cutler Bay, a home for adults with special needs.

Learn more at www.soroptimistinternational.org or write to margaretmccaffery6@gmail.com if you are interested in joining.

Annual watercolor awards given

The Miami Watercolor Society sponsored its 35th annual show to promote watercolor painting among Miami-Dade County Public School students, grades K – 12.

This year’s “Impressions in Watercolor” event was virtual due to the pandemic and 25 of 130 students who were juried into the show were awarded art supplies for excellence.

Art Teacher Award Winner Aliana Ochoa and fifth-grade student Jenny Reichle, who won “Best in Show,” are from Pinecrest Elementary.

“Seeing the faces of these young people receiving their awards says it all! This is my reward,” said Dottie Greene, founder of the watercolor show. “What better way to encourage and build their self confidence and self image?”

Donna Underwood, Student Scholarship Chair, said many award winners of the past have grown up to become art teachers who enter their students’ paintings.

“It is the only student art show of its kind with one medium, watercolor.”

Global workshops set for students

On June 7, “Bringing the World to Florida” will assemble youth from around the world during the pandemic.

The virtual workshop-style event, created by community leader Cairo Eubanks, will allow students 13-18 years old in Broward County, India, South Africa and Jamaica to experience international cultural exchange.

“It will equip them with the skills they need to create change in their own communities,” said Eubanks who is also Miss Broward County. She developed her skills as a certified leadership coach and curriculum developer while living in India and Jamaica.

Those interested in joining, with an opportunity to gain community service hours, can visit https://forms.gle/mPJcZY4eLgyS9sKB7 to register by June 4th. Or write to Eubanks at info@cairospeaks.com

12th annual Tour of Kitchens is outdoors

The Coral Gables Community Foundation is putting a twist on its beloved Tour of Kitchens for its 12th edition. The 2021 Tour June 12 will take guests on a midsummer culinary and home-design adventure through the City’s most exquisite outdoor living spaces and swimming pools.

Foodies, home-design enthusiasts, architecture admirers and fans of the City Beautiful will unite for the tour and to indulge in gourmet samplings and desserts from Coral Gables restaurants.

Proceeds benefit the Foundation and its Culinary Arts Fund of support and scholarships for the Culinary Arts Program at Coral Gables Senior High School. For tickets, call 305-446-9670 or visit www.gablesfoundation.org

See charcoal drawings until June 30

Homestead’s historic Seminole Theatre presents “Terre Rybovich: Large Charcoal Drawings,” featuring 24 works by the accomplished artist through June 30.

Rybovich’s drawing process starts by stapling a large piece of paper to a sheet of plywood. Then she scrubs the entire surface with charcoal, leaving a dark, textured layer. Next, she works spontaneously to imprint her hands, limbs and torso in the charcoal.

A third-generation native of West Palm Beach, Rybovich is a daughter of Tommie Rybovich, the noted sports fishing boat designer/builder. Like her father, she relies on intuition in place of formal training.

Rybovich moved to Homestead with her husband Jon Ward and said now that she is closer to nature she can include birds in her drawings.

“My close proximity to Everglades National Park means I suddenly have a great trove of new subject matter,” she said. Call 786-650-2073 to make an appointment to see the drawings. And visit www.TerreRybovich.com

Write to ChristinaMMayo@gmail.com with news for this column.