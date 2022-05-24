Soros says 'civilization may not survive' Ukraine war

US billionaire George Soros said Russia's invasion of Ukraine 'may have been the beginning of the Third World War' (AFP/Fabrice COFFRINI) (Fabrice COFFRINI)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • George Soros
    George Soros
    Business magnate
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia

US billionaire George Soros warned Tuesday that "civilization may not survive" Russia's invasion of Ukraine but said Europe could have a stronger position against President Vladimir Putin regarding gas than it realises.

In his traditional dinner speech on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in the Swiss mountain town of Davos, the Hungarian-born investor and philanthropist said the war has "shaken Europe to its core."

"The invasion may have been the beginning of the Third World War and our civilization may not survive it," Soros said.

"We must mobilise all our resources to bring the war to an early end. The best and perhaps only way to preserve our civilization is to defeat Putin as soon as possible," he said.

He praised US and European support for Ukraine but Europe's dependence on Russian fossil fuels "remains excessive," Soros said.

He said this dependence was "due largely to the mercantilist policies pursued by former (German) chancellor Angela Merkel" who made "special deals" with Moscow for gas supplies.

The European Union is now aiming to reduce its use of Russian gas by two-thirds this year, but it has fallen short of banning imports due to German reluctance.

The EU has also struggled to agree on an oil ban due to Hungary's opposition.

"I think Putin has been very clever in sort of blackmailing Europe, threatening to cut off the gas, but actually his case is much less strong than he pretends," Soros said.

"He's actually in a crisis and he has managed somehow to terrify Europe," he said.

He said Putin put gas in storage last year instead of exporting it to Europe, creating a shortage that raised prices and made Russia "a lot of money."

But storage facilities will be full in July and Russia has no other place to ship the gas than Europe as it is its only market, he said.

Soros said he had explained this in a recent letter to Italian President Mario Draghi, but he has yet to receive a reply.

Putin is "in a tight situation. He has to do something with that gas," Soros said. "Europe has a much stronger position than it recognises."

- Xi and Putin: the 'dictators' -

Soros's dinner is among the most eagerly awaited events of the gathering of global business and political elites in Davos, but it last took place in January 2020 as the Covid pandemic thwarted last year's confab.

Soros, the founder of the Open Society Foundations, used this year's speech to take aim again at another usual target, Chinese President Xi Jinping.

He called Xi and Putin "dictators" whose countries represent "the biggest threat to open society".

"They are tied together in an alliance that has no limits. They also have a lot in common. They rule by intimidation, and as a consequence they make mind-boggling mistakes," Soros said.

"Putin expected to be welcomed in Ukraine as a liberator. Xi Jinping is sticking to a zero-Covid policy that can't possibly be sustained," he said, referring to China's strict lockdowns to contain coronavirus outbreaks.

lth/spm

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • NATO chief says Putin ‘made a big strategic mistake’ by invading Ukraine

    NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Tuesday said Russian President Vladimir Putin “made a big, strategic mistake” when he invaded Ukraine in late February, spurring the expansion of the Western security alliance with the incoming additions of Finland and Sweden. At the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Stoltenberg said it was clear Putin wanted…

  • Russia's invasion of Ukraine has been 'slow and unsuccessful,' Pentagon says

    Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues to be hampered by consistent military assistance to Ukraine from allies in Europe and elsewhere, U.S. military leaders said on Monday after a meeting with allies who made new pledges of weaponry.

  • Moscow insiders ‘discuss Vladimir Putin successor’ as unease over Ukraine war grows

    Kremlin insiders are discussing a successor to Vladimir Putin amid growing discontent with the course of the war in Ukraine, according to a reputable Russian media outlet.

  • Global Inflation Could Bring a Worldwide Depression, George Soros Says

    The influential investor and philanthropist spoke at a private dinner on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

  • Russian diplomat warns against global ‘cyber confrontation’

    Vassily Nebenzia, a Russian representative to the United Nations (U.N.), accused Western democracies of being one-sided and influencing the public to think negatively about his country, calling it a “Russophobic information campaign,” according to Business Insider. Nebenzia, who spoke on Monday at a U.N. Security Council briefing, said that the West is trying to shut down…

  • Trump's inaugural chair pleads not guilty to latest charges

    The chair of former President Donald Trump’s inaugural committee pleaded not guilty Tuesday to the latest charges in an indictment accusing him of secretly working for the United Arab Emirates to influence Trump’s foreign policy. Wealthy businessman Tom Barrack, who was arrested last year and released on $250 million bail, entered the plea during a remote court appearance before a Brooklyn federal court judge.

  • Forecasters predict a very active hurricane season

    A second consecutive winter heavily influenced by La Niña weather patterns threatens violent storms.

  • Russia reportedly now controls about 20% of Ukraine

    New battlegrounds are emerging in Ukraine as Russia presses on with its invasion now entering its fourth month. Russia now controls about 20 percent of Ukraine and is focusing on the Donbas region. NBC’s Richard Engel reports for TODAY from Eastern Ukraine.

  • Tom Cruise Makes James Corden His Reluctant Goose on a Wild ‘Top Gun’ Jet Ride

    The thrill-seeking actor took the Late Late Show host on a stomach-churning trip through the skies, and sang a bit of "You've Lost That Loving Feeling"

  • Turkey's Erdogan threatens new incursion into Syria

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan threatened Monday to launch a new military operation in Syria to secure Turkey's southern border. Speaking following a Cabinet meeting, Erdogan said the aim of the operation would be resume Turkish efforts to create a 30-kilometer (20 mile) safe zone along its border with Syria. “We will soon take new steps regarding the incomplete portions of the project we started on the 30-km deep safe zone we established along our southern border,” Erdogan said.

  • Iran buries slain Revolutionary Guards colonel, vows revenge

    Iran held a funeral procession on Tuesday in the centre of the capital Tehran for Revolutionary Guards Colonel Hassan Sayad Khodai, who was shot dead by two people on a motorcycle, and his commander vowed to avenge the attack. State television showed crowds surrounding a truck carrying Khodai's casket, wrapped in Iran's flag and strewn with flowers. Mourners held portraits of Khodai, who was gunned down in broad daylight in front of his home in central Tehran on Sunday.

  • Russia claims its slow progress attacking Ukraine is to help people evacuate, not because it can't win

    Russia's defence minister said evacuating residents "slows down the pace of the offensive," and that was deliberate. Intelligence suggests otherwise.

  • New incentive in cross-country skiing aims to increase number of female staff

    Thanks to a new proposal, each cross-country team on the FIS World Cup circuit will receive a maximum of eight "course access" bibs, so long as two are used by women.

  • George Soros warns Ukraine conflict risks sparking Third World War

    George Soros, the billionaire advocate of European integration, has warned that the conflict in Ukraine could become a Third World War and that Germany has a “heavy price to pay” for its economic ties to Russia and China. In an attack on the legacy of former Chancellor Angela Merkel, Mr Soros said the German economy faces a lengthy reorientation to reduce its reliance on anti-democratic countries. Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, he said: "Russia invaded Ukraine. This

  • Turkish foreign minister backs Palestinians ahead of Israel talks

    RAMALLAH (Reuters) -Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu started a two-day trip to the Palestinian territories and Israel on Tuesday, the first such visit by a senior Turkish official in more than a decade. Speaking after meeting his Palestinian counterpart Riyad al-Maliki in the West Bank city Ramallah, Cavusoglu said Turkish support for Palestine would not diminish even as once frozen relations with Israel thawed. "Our support for the Palestinian cause is completely independent from the course of our relations with Israel," he told reporters.

  • Davos 2022: Intel CEO on semiconductors and the U.S. chip shortage

    Pat Gelsinger joins Yahoo Finance at the 2022 World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland to discuss the U.S. chip shortage and the importance of semiconductors.

  • India says 'substantive outcomes' from Biden, Modi talks

    TOKYO/NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and U.S. President Joe Biden reached "substantive outcomes" on Tuesday in talks to strengthen their trade and defence ties, India said, though Modi refrained from condemning Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. The leaders were in Tokyo for a meeting of the Quad group of countries - the United States, India, Japan and Australia. Of the four, only India has not condemned Russia's invasion despite pressure from the United States for it to do so.

  • Davos World Economic Forum begins amid backdrop of global turmoil

    The world’s political and business elite will meet in Davos, Switzerland for the 2022 World Economic Forum from May 22 through May 26. The previous event was held in 2020 before the widespread COVID-19 pandemic. This year’s event will take place amid the backdrop of economic turmoil, climate change-driven weather disasters and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

  • NATO chief: ‘Freedom is more important than free trade’

    NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Tuesday the protection of freedom is more important than free trade and expressed regret for the West’s reliance on Russian energy. Stoltenberg emphasized that expanding international trade and globalization have brought great wealth and prosperity. “But we must recognize that our economic…

  • Cloudflare CEO explains why the cybersecurity firm is still operating in Russia

    Cloudflare co-founder and CEO Matthew Prince explains why his company hasn't pulled out of Russia in light of the country's war on Ukraine.