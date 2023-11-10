Sorrell’s revenge dream is dead. He needs to find a way out

After an impressive start, Sorrell’s S4 looks like it is at risk of coming unstuck in spectacular fashion - ERIC GAILLARD/REUTERS

Sir Martin Sorrell needs some new one-liners. When Britain’s most celebrated ad man struck out on a mission to outdo the established order including his old employers at WPP, he likened his initial success to a “torpedo boat” taking on “an aircraft carrier”.

But the only thing that the 78-year-old has managed to torpedo lately with his much-trumpeted new digital model is his own share price, which is an unfortunate piece of marketing for a man who claims to be an expert at this stuff.

After an impressive start, Sorrell’s S4 Capital looks like it is at risk of coming unstuck in spectacular fashion. Another steep fall in revenues and a cut to profit forecasts have sent the company’s shares into freefall.

Never known for holding back, Sorrell’s assertion that “trading in the third quarter was difficult” risks being the understatement of the year.

The digital ad firm posted a 15.4pc decline in net revenue in the third quarter to £211.5m and revealed that profit margins this year will be between 10pc and 11pc. That’s quite the downgrade from previous forecasts of 13.5pc, particularly given that they’d already been slashed twice since July.

S4’s shares tumbled as much as 24pc to an all-time low, leaving a company that was valued at £5.2bn roughly two years ago with a market cap of around £320m. S4’s share price, which traded at highs of 824p in September 2021, now languishes at just 56p, having crashed more than 70pc since the start of the year.

Still, at least some in the City are prepared to say it as they see it. “[S4 Capital’s] execution is in tatters,” said Julien Roch, an analyst at Barclays, in a recent note to clients.

At this rate, 2023 is shaping up to be even worse than last year, which is quite the achievement given the accounting shenanigans that dominated events.

S4’s annual results were delayed not once, but twice, by auditors PwC, as Sorrell and management have struggled to get to grips with a company assembled at light-speed through a high-risk strategy of rapid-fire acquisitions.

Sorrell had the decency to admit that the situation was both “embarrassing and unacceptable” but the trouble is, 18 months later the company seems to be going backwards.

Disgruntled employees appear to have identified one of the main problems: “We changed too much too fast ... There is an overall feeling of being lost,” said one anonymously in comments Sorrell recently shared in a company-wide email.

It’s the age-old dealmaker’s curse: too many acquisitions too quickly. Time and time again, companies that hoover up smaller rivals in a hurry end up eating themselves. The delays in publishing its annual results point to an internal chaos that Sorrell and his team are struggling to sort out.

Unsurprisingly, he sees things somewhat differently. S4 blamed the lacklustre figures on the ongoing weakening of the advertising market, particular among tech firms. Difficult trading was attributed to “global macroeconomic conditions”, which sounds like something of an easy excuse, though his old employers WPP have issued a similar warning.

It too has recently cut forecasts, a move it said was down to lower spending by tech firms and a slowdown in China. Meanwhile, ITV boss Dame Carolyn McCall says it’s the worst advertising market since the financial crisis.

ITV boss Dame Carolyn McCall says the advertising market is in its worst position since the financial crisis - Anthony Harvey/Getty Images

The difference is that S4’s revenues are expected to shrink this year, yet all its big rivals – WPP, Omnicom, and Publicis – are still expecting to report growth, so that makes it something of an outlier.

Sorrell acknowledges that blaming the slowdown of the tech sector is “an easy cop out,” yet his faith in the industry is unwavering: “Tech will come back”, he says but there’s more than element of wishful thinking in that prediction given that nearly half its turnover comes from tech clients – or “whoppers”, as he calls them.

The real whopper may turn out to be the story he sold shareholders about how S4 would upend the ad industry. It was Sorrell’s revenge dream after being unceremoniously ousted from WPP in 2018 amid allegations of personal misconduct and misuse of company assets – allegations he has always denied. But it’s one that he risks becoming trapped in as the advertising downturn deepens.

There’s some reassurance from the decision to put any further expansion on hold for the time being, but after dozens of acquisitions it is hard to believe that Sorrell’s deal-making urges can be contained for long. He says the focus is on “efficiency”, getting its financial forecasts right because they have been “too optimistic”, and rescuing a share price that has collapsed more than 90pc from its September 2021 highs.

The smart move might be to seek an elegant exit before his reputation is irreparably damaged by further setbacks. He could sell the business to private equity or another bidder that takes S4 private and out of the unforgiving glare of the public markets.

But will someone so famously stubborn see sense? There seems little to no chance of that happening. Sorrell once joked that he would retire “only when they shoot me”. Shareholders may soon be tempted to take him up on the offer.

