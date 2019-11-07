Sorrentto Therapeutics Inc (SRNE): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock?

Is Sorrentto Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRNE) a good investment right now? We check hedge fund and billionaire investor sentiment before delving into hours of research. Hedge funds spend millions of dollars on Ivy League graduates, expert networks, and get tips from investment bankers and industry insiders. Sure they sometimes fail miserably, but their consensus stock picks historically outperformed the market after adjusting for known risk factors.

Hedge fund interest in Sorrentto Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRNE) shares was flat at the end of last quarter. This is usually a negative indicator. The level and the change in hedge fund popularity aren't the only variables you need to analyze to decipher hedge funds' perspectives. A stock may witness a boost in popularity but it may still be less popular than similarly priced stocks. That's why at the end of this article we will examine companies such as Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS), Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH), and StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) to gather more data points. Our calculations also showed that SRNE isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (see the video below). Video: Click the image to watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

Today there are several gauges shareholders employ to value publicly traded companies. Two of the most innovative gauges are hedge fund and insider trading signals. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the best picks of the top money managers can outclass their index-focused peers by a healthy amount (see the details here).

In addition to following the biggest hedge funds for investment ideas, we also share stock pitches from conferences, investor letters and other sources like this one where the fund manager is talking about two under the radar 1000% return potential stocks: first one in internet infrastructure and the second in the heart of advertising market. We use hedge fund buy/sell signals to determine whether to conduct in-depth analysis of these stock ideas which take days. Now, we're going to take a peek at the recent hedge fund action regarding Sorrentto Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRNE).

How are hedge funds trading Sorrentto Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRNE)?

At Q2's end, a total of 5 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 0% from the first quarter of 2019. On the other hand, there were a total of 9 hedge funds with a bullish position in SRNE a year ago. With the smart money's sentiment swirling, there exists a select group of noteworthy hedge fund managers who were upping their holdings considerably (or already accumulated large positions).

Among these funds, Deerfield Management held the most valuable stake in Sorrentto Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRNE), which was worth $5.6 million at the end of the second quarter. On the second spot was Hudson Bay Capital Management which amassed $1.8 million worth of shares. Moreover, Wildcat Capital Management, Citadel Investment Group, and Millennium Management were also bullish on Sorrentto Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRNE), allocating a large percentage of their portfolios to this stock.