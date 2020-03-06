Sorry, Bernie: Socialism Should Stay In the Trash Bin Of History

It seems that Sen. Bernie Sanders can always find a way to look at the bright side of a communist dictatorship.

Right after praising Cuban communist dictator Fidel Castro’s literacy programs on CBS’ “60 Minutes” on Feb. 23, Sanders, I-Vt., decided to share a little praise of communist China as well.

In a CNN town hall last week, Sanders doubled down on his praise of the Castro regime in Cuba, then said: “China is an authoritarian country, becoming more and more authoritarian. But can anyone deny—the facts are clear—that they have taken more people out of extreme poverty than any country in history?”

For a man so critical of the United States, it’s amazing how far Sanders, a self-described democratic socialist, will go to make excuses for brutal dictatorships.

Still, is there any merit to the idea that China has lifted more people out of poverty than any other country in history?

Certainly, China has made enormous economic gains in the past half-century. But those successes have to be put in perspective.

Much of the success that China has had in recent decades, at least economically, can be attributed to backing away from the socialist ideas Sanders espouses.

