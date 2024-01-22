‘Sorry, chaps, but feminism hasn't gone nearly far enough’

President of the Royal Spanish Football Federation Luis Rubiales kissed Jennifer Hermoso - which she described as 'non-consensual' - Noemi Llamas/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty

Every couple of years since the dawn of time – or at the very least, feminism – a study will be released which shows that some people think the movement has gone too far. Those people will mostly be male, but the researchers carrying out the poll will be sure to find a healthy dollop of females who have also had enough of feminism, to prove that the men they surveyed weren’t all reactionary old dinosaurs/sex-starved incels, just decent, hard-working blokes who have had enough of all this Votes for Women rubbish.

This week, it’s the turn of the red-hot blooded men of Spain to have their say. The geography of this poll is no coincidence: the country has seen a host of feminist policy introduced in the past few years, including paid menstrual leave for people suffering from extreme period pain. The study by the country’s National Centre for Sociological Research found that 44 per cent of men believe feminism has gone too far and that they are now discriminated against, with a third of women backing them up.

I wonder if one of the men questioned was Luis Rubiales, the former president of the Spanish FA, who last year caused uproar when, while celebrating the World Cup win of the women’s team, he grabbed Spain’s leading goalscorer, Jenni Hermoso, and kissed her on the lips. You’ll remember that Hermoso described the kiss as non-consensual, while Rubiales described the backlash against him as “fake feminism”. Last week, he launched an NFT (non-fungible token), claiming it was intended “to support real equality”.

I’d be interested to know what Rubiales defines as “real equality”. Is it the ability to grab a woman you barely know and plant your lips on hers without anyone getting upset about it? When people say that “feminism has gone too far”, what they often mean is “it doesn’t actively benefit me” or “I’ve been called out on my behaviour and I don’t like it”. They’re all for equality, until they lose out on a job to a woman, or are asked by one to stop pinching their bum.

The notion that women’s rights have gone too far is nothing new. In 1991, Susan Faludi’s best-selling book Backlash explored how the incredible progress made by the feminists of the 1970s inspired an aggressive fightback by a patriarchal political society that claimed feminism had gone too far and, furthermore, it was the reason so many women were so very miserable.

This backlash was startlingly effective. As a teenager in the 1990s, I remember the endless debates that took place about ladettes and Bridget Jones-style singletons, and why feminism was leading women into sad and lonely cul-de-sacs where they would be deafened by the sound of their biological clocks and eventually found dead, eaten by their own cats.

It seems incredible to me that, even in the year 2024, feminists are still seen as radical, shrill, hysterical. And every time someone asks if feminism has gone too far, I am reminded that it hasn’t gone far enough. So if you are one of the people who finds themselves fuming about the advancement of women’s rights, may I suggest some other questions you might want to ask yourself instead:

Q Does the United Nations believe that it will take another 286 years to close the global gender gaps in legal protections for women and girls?

A Yes, yes it does.

Q Did the EU this week announce that its first directive on combatting violence against women will not include rape, as many countries couldn’t agree on a legal definition of this crime?

A Yes, yes it did.

Q Did a 2023 survey by Girlguiding find that almost two-thirds of girls had heard boys at their school make comments about females that they would describe as “toxic”, in part thanks to the cesspit of misogyny on social media?

A Yes, yes it did.

Q Did Argentina’s new president, Javier Milei, describe abortion rights as “homicidal”? And have threats from some of his supporters recently sent one female writer into exile?

A Yep!

Q In America, land of the free, are there 25 million women who can’t access abortion in their home states?

A You’re damn right there are.

Q In Iran, can women leave home without wearing a hijab?

A No, no they can’t.

Q: In Afghanistan, can girls go to secondary school?

A: No, no they can’t.

Q Has feminism gone far enough?

A: No, no it hasn’t.

