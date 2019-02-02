Sorry, Folks, but No Marijuana Super Bowl Ads This Year

The marijuana industry has matured by leaps and bounds over the past couple of years. Once considered a taboo industry, cannabis has been legitimized following the passage of the Cannabis Act in Canada. Aside from simply ushering in billions of dollars in added annual sales, this legalization in Canada signals that the legal pot industry is here to stay.

Advancements have been seen in the United States, too. In December, President Trump signed the Farm Bill into law, legalizing hemp and hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD). CBD is the nonpsychoactive cannabinoid best known for its medical benefits. We also witnessed a handful of states give the green light to cannabis in 2018, bringing the total number of states to have legalized weed in some capacity to 33.

A rolled cannabis joint propped up next to a cannabis leaf on a table. More

Image source: Getty Images.

And yet marijuana remains a federally illicit substance, per the federal government. Because it is a Schedule I drug, businesses that deal with cannabis are often unable to get access to basic banking services. Additionally, profitable U.S. pot companies are exposed to Section 280E of the U.S. tax code, disallowing them from taking normal corporate income tax deductions, save for cost of goods sold. This can lead to an effective tax rate of between 70% and 90%.

But this by no means fully encompasses the challenges that the marijuana industry is facing, as was evidenced by Acreage Holdings (NASDAQOTH: ACRGF) a little over a week ago.

Acreage Holdings is one of the hottest new names to go public via a reverse takeover -- i.e., when a private company "acquires" a publicly traded shell company to become a public company and avoid the long-winded process of an initial public offering. Part of the intrigue is that Acreage has some "famous" board members, including former Speaker of the House John Boehner, former Massachusetts governor Bill Weld, and former Canadian prime minister Brian Mulroney.

The other exciting aspect is that Acreage already has one of the broadest reaches of any U.S.-focused marijuana company. It has dispensary operations in 14 states (but operating licenses for 18 states) but also deals with cultivation and/or processing facilities, management services operations, and other financial agreements within the industry. Its multichannel approach is a big reason why it carries such a robust valuation of $2.5 billion.