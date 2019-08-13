'Sorry for the inconvenience': Hong Kong protesters apologized to furious passengers after the city's airport was paralyzed for a second day

REUTERS/Issei Kato





Passengers squared off with protesters as they tried to reach their flights at Hong Kong International Airport as pro-democracy demonstrations continue.

Hundreds of flights were cancelled Tuesday as protesters blocked departure gates, and some passengers who were still trying to make their planes became frustrated.

Protesters apologized for the disruption but said they are "fighting for our freedom" and held signs alleging police brutality and explaining their demands.

Protests in the city have been ongoing for 10 weeks, sparked by frustration over a proposed extradition bill and Hong Kong residents' desire to keep their democratic system. They have increasingly focused on police actions.

Pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong blocked passengers as they tried to travel through the city's airport, causing frustration and in some cases arguments as protesters tried to apologize or explain the ongoing demonstrations.

Authorities cancelled hundreds of flights to and from Hong Kong International Airport — a major international hub — on Tuesday in what was the second day that the airport's operations were crippled by protesters.

Tuesday marked the fifth day in a row that the airport was occupied by protesters.

As travellers tried to navigate through the airport for remaining flights, protesters held up signs alleging police brutality and apologizing to travellers. They said the protests were needed to secure the future of Hong Kong, and many looked for international support for their efforts.

"Sorry for the inconvenience caused. We are fighting for our freedom," one sign read.

"Sorry for the inconvenience. We are fighting for the future of our home," said another.

Some protesters held signs outlining the protesters' five key demands:

The complete withdrawal of the proposed bill that would allow Hong Kong residents to be extradited to mainland China.

An independent investigation into police behaviour during the protests.

The release of protesters that were arrested during the protests the charges against them dropped.

The government withdrawing the use of the word "riot" when talking about the protests.

The implementation of genuine universal suffrage.

But some passengers faced off with the protesters, angered by the disruption caused.

One airline employee told CNN that many people in the airport are upset, and that some are children and elderly people. Another traveller told CNN that she thought the protesters' actions would turn public opinion against them.